Hatta's Hydropower Surges Into Dubai Grid

Dubai has begun trial operations of its pumped-storage hydroelectric plant in Hatta, delivering electricity into the city's grid. The facility, which has already generated more than 17,900 MWh during testing, will free up surplus power beyond Hatta's 39 MW local demand for export. Emirates 247 cites HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, confirming the start of electricity exports from the plant during his site visit.

The Hatta plant boasts a 250 MW generation capacity, 1,500 MWh of storage, and is designed to last up to 80 years-backed by a Dh1.42 billion investment. Underground construction includes two 110-tonne water valves, a command-and-control centre and an upper dam spanning 210,000 sqm, built with compressed concrete walls measuring 72 m and 37 m high.

DEWA's scheme aligns closely with emirate-wide initiatives under the Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Net-Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, which aim for 100 percent clean energy supply by mid-century.

Trial operations of this pioneering project began earlier in the year, with operational tests launched in January 2025. DEWA confirmed the plant was 96.82 percent complete around that time and anticipated beginning energy exports in April 2025.

The hydropower station employs a cyclic system: during off-peak hours, clean electricity from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is used to pump water from the lower reservoir to the upper dam. When demand spikes, water flows back through a 1.2 km tunnel, converting stored potential energy into kinetic energy to drive turbines. The conversion process delivers electricity to the grid in as little as 90 seconds, with a turnaround efficiency of 78.9 percent.

Hatta lies roughly 140 km south-east of central Dubai in the Hajar Mountains. The project includes an innovative design featuring two 125 MW Francis-type pump turbines capable of reversible operation-a technical solution by a consortium led by ANDRITZ Hydro, STRABAG and ÖZKAR, contracted in 2019.

This pumped-storage facility is the first of its kind in the Gulf region and a flagship example of how heat-resistant hydropower systems may outperform large-scale battery storage in desert climates.

During his visit, Al Tayer toured the station's subterranean power station, inspected the upper dam's compressed concrete walls, and oversaw functional tests of the pumping and generation mechanism. The station's speedy response time and storage efficiency are designed to bolster Dubai's grid resilience while reducing reliance on fossil fuel generation.

