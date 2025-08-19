403
Sultan bin Tahnoun: World Humanitarian Day is a Tribute to the Heroes of Giving on the Frontlines
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi – His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, affirmed that World Humanitarian Day embodies the UAE’s deeply rooted values of generosity and human solidarity. He stressed that the occasion is a powerful reminder to honor the frontline heroes who dedicate their lives to protecting communities and saving lives.
His Excellency praised the UAE’s pioneering global role in humanitarian action, particularly its vital efforts in Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3. These efforts prevented the collapse of the healthcare sector by operating floating and field hospitals that treated thousands of cases, while also delivering urgent medical and relief supplies and implementing mass vaccination campaigns reaching hundreds of thousands of children.
Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun further emphasized that marking this global day, as part of the Year of Community 2025, reaffirms the nation’s unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian heroes and recognizing their exceptional sacrifices. He underlined that these noble efforts continue to strengthen the UAE’s position as a shining global beacon of hope, compassion, and humanity.
