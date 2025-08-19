Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sultan bin Tahnoun: World Humanitarian Day is a Tribute to the Heroes of Giving on the Frontlines

Sultan bin Tahnoun: World Humanitarian Day is a Tribute to the Heroes of Giving on the Frontlines


2025-08-19 04:06:35
(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi – His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Frontline Heroes Office, affirmed that World Humanitarian Day embodies the UAE’s deeply rooted values of generosity and human solidarity. He stressed that the occasion is a powerful reminder to honor the frontline heroes who dedicate their lives to protecting communities and saving lives.

His Excellency praised the UAE’s pioneering global role in humanitarian action, particularly its vital efforts in Gaza under Operation Gallant Knight 3. These efforts prevented the collapse of the healthcare sector by operating floating and field hospitals that treated thousands of cases, while also delivering urgent medical and relief supplies and implementing mass vaccination campaigns reaching hundreds of thousands of children.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun further emphasized that marking this global day, as part of the Year of Community 2025, reaffirms the nation’s unwavering commitment to supporting humanitarian heroes and recognizing their exceptional sacrifices. He underlined that these noble efforts continue to strengthen the UAE’s position as a shining global beacon of hope, compassion, and humanity.

MENAFN19082025007464016105ID1109945989

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search