Polish Climber Dies Near Zermatt After Falling Into Crevasse
The 34-year-old succumbed to his injuries in hospital after being picked up by the rescue team.
On Sunday afternoon, a pair of mountaineers heard calls for help from a crevasse during their tour, the Valais cantonal police reported on Monday. They were able to locate the calls and alerted the rescue services of the Valais cantonal rescue organisation.
With the help of an Air Zermatt helicopter, the casualty was rescued from the crevasse. He received initial medical treatment on site. The man was then flown to the hospital in Sion, where he died as a result of his injuries.
