Egyptian, Chinese And Russian Dissidents Tracked And Threatened In Switzerland





Repression by autocratic states abroad is also happening in Switzerland, and the human rights hub Geneva is particularly exposed to this threat. Swiss authorities are making timid attempts to address the problem. This content was published on August 19, 2025 - 09:00

Based in Geneva, I cover the work of the United Nations and other international organisations there. My focus is on humanitarian aid, human rights, and peace diplomacy. I studied business and economics at the University of Lausanne before training as a journalist and joining SWI swissinfo in 2021.



“I didn't expect to experience this in Geneva,” says Basma Mostafa, an Egyptian investigative journalist who is now a refugee in Germany.“They followed me for three days in a row, right into my hotel,” she continues, recalling her last stay in Switzerland last year.

“On the third day, a man approached me. He told me in Arabic that he knew who I was, that he belonged to the Egyptian security forces and that he could arrest me if he wanted to,” adds the young woman, who has for several years been victim of repression in her native country.“That night I couldn't sleep at all. I was afraid they would come back and kidnap me.”

