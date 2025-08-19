EQS-News: STRATEC SE / Key word(s): Half Year Report

STRATEC REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2025

19.08.2025 / 06:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

STRATEC REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2025

Consolidated sales at constant currency grow 5.8% to € 118.6 million in H1/2025 (H1/2024: € 112.7 million)

Gross margin remains stable, but currency items lower adjusted EBIT margin to 7.2% in H1/2025 (H1/2024: 8.8%)

Significant revival in deal pipeline in the area of system development 2025 guidance confirmed: sales at constant currency expected to show growth in a low to medium single-digit percentage range with adjusted EBIT margin of around 10.0% to 12.0% Birkenfeld, August 19, 2025 STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2025 to June 30, 2025 with the publication of its Half-Year Financial Report H1|2025. KEY FIGURES 1 € 000s H1/2025 H1/2024 2 Change Q2/2025 Q2/2024 2 Change Sales 118,590 112,691 +5.2%

(cc: +5.8%) 58,227 58,803 -1.0%

(cc: +0.9%) Adj. EBITDA 16,070 17,426 -7.8% 6,765 10,834 -37.6% Adj. EBITDA margin (%) 13.6 15.5 -190 bps 11.6 18.4 -680 bps Adj. EBIT 8,487 9,880 -14.1% 3,124 6,960 -55.1% Adj. EBIT margin (%) 7.2 8.8 -160 bps 5.4 11.8 -640 bps Adj. consolidated net income 4,978 5,603 -11.2% 1,823 4,539 -59.8% Adj. earnings per share (€) 0.41 0.46 -10.9% 0.15 0.37 -59.5% Earnings per share (€) 0.21 0.33 -36.4% 0.09 0.31 -71.0% Adj. = adjusted

bps = basis points

cc = constant currency



1 To facilitate comparison, figures have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and restructuring expenses).

2 Restated pursuant to IAS 8.



“STRATEC successfully returned to its growth trajectory in the first half of 2025. Our earnings performance is also consistent with the assumptions underlying our intra-year planning. Our development cooperations, particularly in the area of systems development as well, are currently regaining momentum, and this underlines our innovative power and competitiveness. We expect the EBIT margin to benefit from additional tailwind in the second half, with this resulting above all from growing benefits of scale and higher earnings contributions from development sales. We therefore see ourselves as being well on course to meet our full-year targets”, comments Marcus Wolfinger, Chief Executive Officer of STRATEC SE. BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

STRATEC increased its consolidated sales year-on-year by 5.8% on a constant-currency basis (nominal: 5.2%) to € 118.6 million in the first half of 2025 (H1/2024: € 112.7 million). At € 34.9 million, Systems sales fell slightly short of the previous year's figure (H1/2024: € 35.8 million). This reflects the fact that start-up curves for new product launches remain flatter than usual. For molecular diagnostics systems, by contrast, which had witnessed disruptions to demand in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the stabilization in demand continued. Given rising test volumes and the associated higher rates of laboratory capacity utilization, sales with Service Parts and Consumables increased to € 53.7 million, corresponding to constant-currency growth of 3.4% (nominal: 2.8%) on the previous year's already high figure (H1/2024: € 52.3 million). Driven by a high volume of development activity for new customer projects, the Development and Services division reported significant sales growth of 20.5% on a constant-currency basis (nominal: 19.9%) to € 28.8 million (H1/2024: € 24.0 million). CONSOLIDATED SALES BY OPERATING DIVISION € 000s H1/2025 H1/2024 1 Change Change at constant currency Analyzer Systems 34,933 35,795 -2.4% -2.2% Service Parts and Consumables 53,728 52,254 +2.8% +3.4% Development and Services

(including pre-serial systems) 28,750 23,969 +19.9% +20.5% Other 1,179 673 +75.2% +76.8% Consolidated sales 118,590 112,691 +5.2% +5.8% 1 Restated pursuant to IAS 8. Adjusted EBIT amounted to € 8.5 million in the first half of 2025, compared with € 9.9 million in the previous year. The adjusted EBIT margin therefore amounted to 7.2% and thus fell short of the previous year's figure of 8.8%. This reduction in the margin was chiefly due to the negative currency translation effects arising in the second quarter of 2025. These are included in the other operating income and expenses line item. At 26.9%, by contrast, the gross margin remained virtually stable (H1/2024: 27.1%). Contrasting with the reduction in operating earnings, net financial expenses improved. Overall, adjusted consolidated net income for the first half of 2025 therefore fell only slightly from € 5.6 million to € 5.0 million. The adjusted earnings per share (basic) calculated on this basis amounted to € 0.41 (H1/2024: € 0.46). To facilitate comparison, the key earnings figures for the first half of 2025 have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including one-off advisory expenses, fees, and restructuring expenses). A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income can be found in the Half-Year Financial Report H1|2025 also published today. 2025 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

STRATEC's sales and earnings performance in the first half of 2025 is largely consistent with the assumptions made in the company's intra-year planning for its 2025 financial guidance. As a result, and based on updated planning for the second half, the Board of Management of STRATEC can confirm the guidance provided for the 2025 financial year. STRATEC therefore continues to expect its consolidated sales at constant currency to show growth in a low to medium single-digit percentage range in the 2025 financial year compared with the previous year. A value of around 10.0% to 12.0% is forecast for the adjusted EBIT margin (2024: 13.0%). Here, a significant intra-year increase in earnings contributions relating to Development and Services is forecast for the fourth quarter of 2025 in particular. Furthermore, Systems sales are expected to show significant growth in the second half of the year compared with the first six months of 2025, with corresponding benefits of scale. Given that the downstream effects of the pandemic have not yet been fully absorbed and in light of geopolitical conflicts, potential tariffs, and trade barriers, STRATEC expects to see continuing increased volatility in its customers' order behavior. As a result, the key sales and earnings figures forecast for 2025 are subject to greater uncertainties than usual. For the 2025 financial year, STRATEC has budgeted investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets corresponding to a total of 8.0% to 10.0% of sales (2024: 7.1%). PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS

Working in close cooperation with its partners, STRATEC pressed ahead on schedule with numerous development projects and initiated further cooperation agreements in the first half of 2025. In addition, the company has recently observed a renewed increase in customers' willingness to reach decisions on cooperations in the Systems Development business. Against this backdrop, STRATEC has recently initiated several new developments and feasibility studies on behalf of customers and is currently at an advanced stage of contract negotiations for further potential projects. Furthermore, activities in programs intended to extend the product lifecycles of systems already approved remain at a high level. The breadth of the company's cooperation with its partners is also apparent in the ever higher cybersecurity requirements placed in laboratory products and reflected in a sustainable rise in demand for corresponding software solutions from STRATEC. DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL

Including personnel hired from temporary employment agencies and trainees, the STRATEC Group had a total of 1,416 employees as of June 30, 2025 . This corresponds to a reduction of 3.3% compared with the previous year's reporting date (June 30, 2024: 1,464 employees), which is to be viewed in connection with capacity adjustments and with the earnings enhancement measures initiated in 2023 and since continued. HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT H1|2025

The Half-Year Financial Report H1|2025 of STRATEC SE has been published on the company's website at . CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST

To mark the publication of the definitive results for the first six months of 2025, STRATEC will be holding a conference call in English at 3.00 p.m. (CEST) today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation. ABOUT STRATEC

STRATEC SE ( ) designs and manufactures fully automated analyzer systems for its partners in the fields of clinical diagnostics and life sciences. Furthermore, the company offers complex consumables for diagnostic and medical applications. For its analyzer systems and consumables, STRATEC covers the entire value chain – from development to design and production through to quality assurance. The partners market the systems, software, and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies. Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange. FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:

STRATEC SE

Jan Keppeler, CFA | Investor Relations, Sustainability & Corporate Communications

Tel: +49 7082 7916-6515

...



19.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: STRATEC SE Gewerbestr. 37 75217 Birkenfeld Germany Phone: +49 (0)7082 7916 0 Fax: +49 (0)7082 7916 999 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000STRA555 WKN: STRA55 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2185350

End of News EQS News Service