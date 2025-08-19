EQS-News: Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Half Year Report/Forecast

Katjes International: Strong First Half-Year and Positive Outlook for the Full Year

19.08.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Katjes International: Strong First Half-Year and Positive Outlook for the Full Year

Group revenue increases to EUR 164.8 million (previous year: EUR 157.9 million)

Operating profit (EBITDA) increases to EUR 13.9 million (previous year: EUR 12.2 million) Significant outperformance of full-year guidance expected

Emmerich, August 19, 2025 – Katjes International Group continues to grow and started successfully into the financial year 2025. In the first half of the year, Group revenue increased by 4.4% year-on-year to EUR 164.8 million (June 30, 2024: EUR 157.9 million). Operating profit (EBITDA) rose significantly in the traditionally weaker first half to EUR 13.9 million (June 30, 2024: EUR 12.2 million), corresponding to a margin of 8.4% (June 30, 2024: 7.7%). Key drivers were effective price management, strict cost discipline, and efficiency gains. The two joint ventures launched in the market during the first half of the year achieved a very encouraging start.“Shirin Beauty”, founded together with musician Shirin David, successfully introduced a premium beauty care line to the drugstore channel in the second quarter. In addition, Shades Snacks Ltd. achieved an outstandingly successful market launch in the UK with 'Shades by Niko' – a collaboration with YouTuber Niko Omilana – offering 100% vegan and halal-certified fruit gummies in the shape of sunglasses. In July 2025, it was announced that the majority shareholder of CPK – in which Katjes International holds a 23% stake – expects to sell the company within the current year. Completion of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory conditions in France and is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Following the closing of the transaction, Katjes International would receive proceeds of up to EUR 80 million. On August 1, 2025, Katjes International, through its subsidiary Katjes Quiet Luxury, signed an agreement to acquire 60% of the shares in Willy Bogner GmbH, Germany's largest family-owned luxury apparel brand. The remaining 40% will remain with the Bogner family. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Bogner Group generated net sales of nearly EUR 200 million and was profitable. Closing of the transaction is expected in September 2025. To finance the acquisition, the existing corporate bond was increased by EUR 70 million at the beginning of August. The placement saw strong demand from both national and international investors and was significantly oversubscribed. With strong half-year results, successful product launches, and the announced transactions, Katjes International expects a very strong full year. Based on the seasonality of the business, the stronger six months period is the second half of the year. Therefore, Katjes International anticipates significantly exceeding its communicated guidance of at least EUR 400 million and an EBITDA margin between 9% and 10%.



The Group interim report as at June 30, 2025 is available at: .

CONTACT

Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG

Tel.: +49 (0) 2822/601-700

Fax: +49 (0) 2822/601-125

E-Mail: ...

Website: /en/

ABOUT KATJES INTERNATIONAL

Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG, together with its two legally independent sister companies, the well-known confectionery manufacturer Katjes Fassin GmbH & Co. KG and Katjesgreenfood GmbH & Co. KG, as well as the respective subsidiaries and investments of these three companies, form the Katjes Group ("Katjes Group"). With a focus on branded Consumer Goods in Europe, the Katjes International bundles its investments in companies with strong and established brands. The business includes the subsidiaries Sperlari with Dulcioliva and Paluani in Italy, the German companies Piasten, Dallmann's Pharma Candy with Bübchen Body Care and Bübchen Oral Care and Harlekijntjes in the Netherlands. In addition, the company holds interests of ca. 88% in the British company Candy Kittens Limited and of around 23% in the French company Carambar & Co. (CPK). For more information, visit /en/ .

INFORMATION AND EXPLANATIONS OF THE ISSUER CONCERING THIS ANNOUNCEMENT

To the extent that this release contains forward-looking statements, these statements are based on plans, estimates and projections currently available to Katjes International. Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Katjes International assumes no obligation to update or develop such statements in light of new information or future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. A variety of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

19.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Katjes International GmbH & Co. KG Dechant-Sprünken-Str. 53-57 46446 Emmerich am Rhein Germany Phone: +49 (0)2822 601 700 Fax: +49 (0)2822 601 125 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: NO0012888769 WKN: A30V78 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2185372

End of News EQS News Service