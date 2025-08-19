Katjes International: Strong First Half-Year And Positive Outlook For The Full Year
Emmerich, August 19, 2025 – Katjes International Group continues to grow and started successfully into the financial year 2025. In the first half of the year, Group revenue increased by 4.4% year-on-year to EUR 164.8 million (June 30, 2024: EUR 157.9 million). Operating profit (EBITDA) rose significantly in the traditionally weaker first half to EUR 13.9 million (June 30, 2024: EUR 12.2 million), corresponding to a margin of 8.4% (June 30, 2024: 7.7%). Key drivers were effective price management, strict cost discipline, and efficiency gains.
The two joint ventures launched in the market during the first half of the year achieved a very encouraging start.“Shirin Beauty”, founded together with musician Shirin David, successfully introduced a premium beauty care line to the drugstore channel in the second quarter. In addition, Shades Snacks Ltd. achieved an outstandingly successful market launch in the UK with 'Shades by Niko' – a collaboration with YouTuber Niko Omilana – offering 100% vegan and halal-certified fruit gummies in the shape of sunglasses.
In July 2025, it was announced that the majority shareholder of CPK – in which Katjes International holds a 23% stake – expects to sell the company within the current year. Completion of the transaction is subject to certain regulatory conditions in France and is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025. Following the closing of the transaction, Katjes International would receive proceeds of up to EUR 80 million.
On August 1, 2025, Katjes International, through its subsidiary Katjes Quiet Luxury, signed an agreement to acquire 60% of the shares in Willy Bogner GmbH, Germany's largest family-owned luxury apparel brand. The remaining 40% will remain with the Bogner family. In the 2024/25 financial year, the Bogner Group generated net sales of nearly EUR 200 million and was profitable. Closing of the transaction is expected in September 2025.
To finance the acquisition, the existing corporate bond was increased by EUR 70 million at the beginning of August. The placement saw strong demand from both national and international investors and was significantly oversubscribed.
With strong half-year results, successful product launches, and the announced transactions, Katjes International expects a very strong full year. Based on the seasonality of the business, the stronger six months period is the second half of the year. Therefore, Katjes International anticipates significantly exceeding its communicated guidance of at least EUR 400 million and an EBITDA margin between 9% and 10%.
