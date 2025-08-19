403
Pinnacle Mastery Institute Launches The Pinnacle Leadership And Transformation Programme
(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) Three-day intensive with follow-up practice sessions designed to help participants explore systemic dynamics and leadership challenges. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 August 2025 - Pinnacle Mastery Institute, a Singapore-based training and development organisation, today announced the launch of The Pinnacle, a new programme created by founder Hun Ming Kwang . The programme is designed to help individuals strengthen their leadership capacity, tackle systemic challenges, and navigate personal and professional transitions with greater clarity.
The Pinnacle begins with a three-day in-person intensive and continues with five weeks of evening practice sessions. Participants undertake a 28-day project to apply the insights and methods learned, ensuring that the programme's outcomes are grounded in practical action.
Drawing on process-oriented psychology and systemic constellations, the programme explores how unseen dynamics – such as unspoken group roles, family patterns, and internal conflicts – shape behaviour and decision-making. The structure is designed to help participants work through recurring challenges, access overlooked strengths, and realign with long-term goals.
“This programme is about creating the conditions for deeper reflection and integration,” said Hun Ming Kwang , founder of Pinnacle Mastery Institute.“Our aim is not to provide quick solutions but to equip participants with tools and perspectives they can carry forward into their leadership and personal lives.”
Key areas of focus in The Pinnacle include:
To learn more or register for the upcoming cohort of The Pinnacle, visit:
-
Balancing independence with collaboration and support
Understanding systemic influences in families, organisations, and teams
Identifying“ghost roles” – hidden forces that shape dynamics and outcomes
Interpreting body signals as sources of insight and guidance
