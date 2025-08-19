CENTRESTAGE 10Th Anniversary Set To Dazzle In September

HONG KONG, Aug 18, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CENTRESTAGE – the annual gala event for the Asian fashion industry – takes place from 3 to 6 September 2025 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Unveiling a grand celebration of style for its 10th anniversary edition, this year's CENTRESTAGE sees a record participation of some 260 brands from 24 countries and regions. The programme features more than 40 events, including around 30 fashion shows and parades – another record for the event. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and sponsored by the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), the four-day showcase is open to industry professionals and the public free of charge, welcoming visitors from Hong Kong, Mainland China and overseas to experience the charm and creativity of Asia's fashion capital.

Sophia Chong , Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said:“Over the past decade, CENTRESTAGE has become the perfect meeting point for fashion brands and designers from across the globe, and Asia in particular, to showcase their latest creations. As the event celebrates its 10th anniversary, we are truly privileged to welcome internationally acclaimed couturier Guo Pei to present a collection at CENTRESTAGE ELITES, marking her first solo couture show in Hong Kong. As the flagship fashion event for Asia, CENTRESTAGE not only celebrates virtuosity in design and craftsmanship, but also propels both local and international brands into the broader Asian market, supporting the vigorous development of the local fashion industry and reinforcing Hong Kong's status as a global fashion hub and world-class East-meets-West centre for cultural exchange.”

This year's CENTRESTAGE welcomes fashion brands from across the globe, including pavilions from the United Kingdom, Czech Republic, Japan and Thailand. The UK is participating for the first time as the "Partner Country" of CENTRESTAGE, showcasing unique creations from various British designers. Globally acclaimed fashion maestro Jimmy Choo will not only attend CENTRESTAGE in person but also spotlight his visionary initiative – the Jimmy Choo Academy – showcasing works by emerging designers nurtured by the Academy. The Czechia pavilion will present personalised fashion labels that incorporate art-glass design; the Japan pavilion will spotlight emerging designers and brands, showcasing the creative force of Japan's new generation; and the Thailand pavilion returns on an unprecedented scale, leading more than 40 brands to the show and expressing the rich diversity of Southeast Asian style. Brands from South Korea, Singapore and other countries will also exhibit their collections at the fair.

CENTRESTAGE ELITES sees Guo Pei's first solo couture show in Hong Kong

The prestigious opening event, CENTRESTAGE ELITES, takes place on 1 September at M+ in the West Kowloon Cultural District, with internationally acclaimed couturier Guo Pei presenting her first solo couture show in Hong Kong. Guo Pei was the first Chinese designer invited to join the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) while also consecutively presenting 10 showcase collections in Paris. She previously participated in HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter in 2010, closing the Hong Kong Fashion Extravaganza with a spectacular finale.

For CENTRESTAGE ELITES, Guo will present 30 one-of-a-kind couture creations under the theme "Gilternity: An Everlasting Radiance", drawing inspiration from the dazzling, fleeting moment of flowing molten gold. Fusing traditional craftsmanship with modern art, the collection epitomises her unparalleled artistry and technical mastery. In a gesture that honours both tradition and innovation, Guo has invited students from Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) to collaborate on the opening piece for the show.

This grand occasion will be livestreamed on the CENTRESTAGE website and Instagram, the HKTDC's YouTube channel, Facebook and official pages, and across multiple platforms including ViuTV Facebook and Yahoo HK. On the second day of the event (4 September), Guo Pei will appear in person for a master sharing session, offering rare in-person insights into her creative journey and design philosophy.

Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show celebrates designers' creative journey

On the evening of 3 September, the Fashion Hong Kong Runway Show will take the stage under the theme "A Decade in Design: What is Seen' What is Felt'", exploring Hong Kong designers' creative journeys. Four Hong Kong designer brands – ANGUS TSUI, ARTY:ACTIVE, IP AXIS INDUSTRIALSTUDIO and selfFab. – will showcase their innovative collections, merging visual impact and emotional narrative to spotlight the unique creativity of Hong Kong fashion design.

Six thematic zones showcase sustainability and diversity

CENTRESTAGE will be staged across six distinctive thematic zones, each offering its own unique appeal. The new Accessories Zone will present an array of fashion jewellery, handbags, footwear and other refined fashion accents, where style and function are seamlessly intertwined. The Athleisure Zone will champion activewear that unites aesthetics with practicality, reflecting the growing prominence of sports-inspired looks. The Craftsmanship Zone will showcase exquisite techniques and artisanal mastery that pay homage to heritage skills, while the Contemporary Zone will unveil forwardâ€'thinking, avantâ€'garde creations from cuttingâ€'edge designers. The Urban Zone will spotlight youthâ€'driven trends, including labels such as Petrolhead, helmed by artist Louis Cheung , which fuses motorcycle culture with a streetwear edge. Completing the lineup, the Circular Fashion Zone will advocate the possibilities presented by sustainable style, headlined by the 15th Redress Design Award Final at which the winning ecoâ€'conscious collections will be showcased, promoting the industry's focus on environmentally friendly design.

The four-day fair will present a rich variety of happenings, including student showcases from PolyU's School of Fashion and Textiles and the Hong Kong Design Institute, as well as an interdisciplinary exhibition from the Fashion Farm Foundation that combines music, art, product design and intangible cultural heritage, featuring traditional crafts such as gold-thread embroidery in bridal gowns and the making of Canton silk. A record-breaking total of 28 fashion shows will be held throughout CENTRESTAGE, featuring brands such as 112 mountainyam, CAMMIE CHAN CHEONGSAM, DorisKath, and KOWLOON CITY BOY that showcase the vibrant energy of the fashion industry.

LOCAL POWER 2025, a cross-cultural project curated by Asian New Generation Creativity Design Association, will officially launch during CENTRESTAGE. This initiative will bring together designers from Hong Kong and Korea, presenting a thoughtfully curated exhibition and runway show that will help to foster cultural and creative exchanges between the two places.“THREAD OF CREATIVITY – Fashion Design Competition 2025" and Knitwear Innovation and Design Society Limited (KIDS) featuring the Young Knitwear Designers' Contest 2025 will also be held during the fair period.

The HKTDC will continue to invite buyers from around the world to source at CENTRESTAGE, including major multi-brand stores such as WDLT 117 Apparel Inc. from Canada, Zalora from Indonesia, Sugar Srl from Italy and Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores from Japan.

Spotlighting new talent at the YDC

The grand finale of CENTRESTAGE 2025 on Saturday, 6 September will be the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC), dedicated to discovering and nurturing new local talent. This year's competition will continue to promote a spirit of innovation and experimentation, allowing participants to fully showcase their creativity while injecting fresh talent into the industry. Charles Jeffrey , the designer behind the London label Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY, has been invited as guest judge, joining a panel of other industry professionals to select winners from the 10 finalists vying for four major awards: Champion, Excellence Award, Best Art Direction and My Favourite Collection. Members of the public are invited to participate by casting votes online ( ) for their favourite collection. Designer brands JESSE LEE and gnastiy, both former participants in the YDC, will showcase their new season special collections alongside guest performers at this year's YDC finale.

CENTRESTAGE will be staged in parallel with the HKTDC Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and Salon de TIME, with visitors able to view the latest products from some 400 watch and fashion brands at the same venue. The fairs will also feature the CENTRESTAGE x Watch & Clock Lucky Draw. The brand-new CENTRESTAGE Instagram account (@centrestage_hktdc ) is now officially live and will be updated with the latest event information and fashion trends. Everyone is welcome to follow and stay closely connected with all the latest happenings at CENTRESTAGE.

Photo download: