South Korea: Joint Drills With US Not Aimed At Attacking North Korea

MENAFN - Gulf Times) South Korea on Tuesday rejected North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's criticism of the ongoing joint military exercise with the United States, stressing that the drills are not intended to provoke Pyongyang or escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

While inspecting the 5,000-ton destroyer Choi Hyun Monday, Kim denounced the annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise between Seoul and Washington, which began Monday and will continue until August 28, accusing Seoul and Washington of showing intentions to "ignite a war" and reaffirming what he called their "most hostile" stance toward the North.

An official at South Korea's unification ministry on Tuesday reaffirmed that the joint exercise is defensive, intended to safeguard the lives and security of the South Korean people.

North Korea has long denounced the allies' joint military drills as invasion rehearsals and often used them as justification for weapons tests and other provocations.

South Korea and the United States, however, say that the drills are not offensive in nature.