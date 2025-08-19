Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Oil Slips As Markets Eye Possible Russia-Ukraine Talks


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trading on Tuesday as investors weighed planned three-way talks involving Russia, Ukraine and the United States aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.

Brent Crude futures fell 53 cents, or 0.8%, to $66.07 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for September delivery -- which expires Wednesday -- dropped 44 cents, or 0.7%, to $62.98.

The more active October WTI contract slid 55 cents, or 0.9%, to $62.15 a barrel.

The declines came after both benchmarks settled about 1% higher in the previous session.

