Oil Slips As Markets Eye Possible Russia-Ukraine Talks
Brent Crude futures fell 53 cents, or 0.8%, to $66.07 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for September delivery -- which expires Wednesday -- dropped 44 cents, or 0.7%, to $62.98.
The more active October WTI contract slid 55 cents, or 0.9%, to $62.15 a barrel.
The declines came after both benchmarks settled about 1% higher in the previous session.
