Hot, Humid, Hazy Weather Expected Today

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Inshore weather until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will see scattered clouds with haze in places at first, becoming hot to relatively humid with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy with some clouds at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be variable at first, becoming mainly northeasterly to easterly at a speed of 03–13 KT.

Offshore, it will be variable, mainly southeasterly to northeasterly at a speed of 03–13 KT.

Sea state inshore will be 1–2 ft. Offshore, it will be 1–3 ft.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 4–9 km.