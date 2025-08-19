Several Palestinians Suffer Suffocation During Occupation Raid On Bethlehem
The occupation forces stormed the city and stationed themselves around the Bilal Bin Rabah Mosque, where they fired stun grenades and toxic gas towards homes, causing several cases of suffocation, which were treated on site, security sources told the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).
The Israeli occupation forces also stormed the city of Tubas last night and surrounded a house.
Meanwhile, the occupation forces arrested two brothers at dawn Tuesday after raiding their family's home in the village of Haris, west of Salfit, searching it and vandalizing its contents.
They also arrested four others from Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, after raiding several areas in the city and its northern towns.
The Salfit Governorate continues to witness repeated raids and arrests carried out by the occupation forces in a number of its towns and villages, as part of a systematic policy targeting Palestinians and their property.
Recently, violations, including home raids and arrests have escalated, coinciding with colonists' attacks on agricultural lands and roads near settlements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment