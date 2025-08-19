Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Several Palestinians Suffer Suffocation During Occupation Raid On Bethlehem


2025-08-19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A number of Palestinians suffered from suffocation after Israeli occupation forces stormed the city of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.

The occupation forces stormed the city and stationed themselves around the Bilal Bin Rabah Mosque, where they fired stun grenades and toxic gas towards homes, causing several cases of suffocation, which were treated on site, security sources told the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

The Israeli occupation forces also stormed the city of Tubas last night and surrounded a house.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces arrested two brothers at dawn Tuesday after raiding their family's home in the village of Haris, west of Salfit, searching it and vandalizing its contents.

They also arrested four others from Ramallah and Al-Bireh Governorate, after raiding several areas in the city and its northern towns.

The Salfit Governorate continues to witness repeated raids and arrests carried out by the occupation forces in a number of its towns and villages, as part of a systematic policy targeting Palestinians and their property.
Recently, violations, including home raids and arrests have escalated, coinciding with colonists' attacks on agricultural lands and roads near settlements.

