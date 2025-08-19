Integration, Innovation, And Shared Growth On The World Stage In Suzhou, Jiangsu

SUZHOU, China, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a news release from the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, P. R. China: The 7th Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo concluded in Suzhou, Jiangsu, showcasing the charm of the Grand Canal as a living world intangible cultural heritage and a driver of cultural innovation. Building on the effective practices of its previous six editions, this year's Expo continued under the theme "Integration . Innovation . Sharing", delivering a three-day celebration that blended online and offline engagement, and in-hall and outdoor experiences.

The event unveiled five major themed exhibitions, and together, they attracted 912 exhibitors from 76 cities across 12 provinces in China and 35 countries and regions worldwide, marking a nearly 40% increase from last year. With 65% of exhibitors from outside Jiangsu province, the Expo underscored its growing global appeal.

To expand its global dialogue, this year's Expo once again featured the "The Encounter of Silk Road and Canal" exhibition. For the first time, it achieved representation from every continent, with 130 organizations and enterprises from 35 countries and regions.

One of the highlights was the debut of China's first museum-originated VR immersive experience-"Canal Wonderland," brought by the China Grand Canal Museum in Yangzhou. Using cinematic-level visuals, VR technology, and interactive game mechanics, it transported visitors into the world of canal engineering marvels, bustling trade fleets, and the mythical "Thousand Bridge Illusion."

The Canal Food Culture Exhibition offered visitors a feast for the senses, combining online and offline experiences with exhibition. Featuring regional signature dishes, intangible cultural heritage food brands, and specialty ingredients, the booths from different cities along the Grand Canal brought together renowned chefs and intangible cultural heritage artisans for live cooking shows and craft demos.

Visitors could taste, buy, and learn simultaneously-turning the exhibition into a dynamic cultural marketplace where the Grand Canal was expressed on the tip of the tongue.

By achieving both safe and successful operations and generating cultural and economic impact, the 7th Grand Canal Culture and Tourism Expo has once again proven itself as a premier platform for showcasing the enduring vitality of the Grand Canal, fostering international exchange, and promoting the integration of culture, tourism, and creative industries.

With growing international participation and digital engagement breaking new ground, the Expo has become not just a regional highlight, but a global window into the living heritage of China's Grand Canal.

SOURCE Jiangsu Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, P. R. China

