Waste Management Market Set To Reach $1598.1 Billion By 2029 Globally, At A CAGR Of 5.6%, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --Proactive government measures to reduce illegal waste disposal, technological advancements in waste processing and recycling, and the rising generation of e-waste globally is leading to increase in Waste Management Market.

Waste management is an important process that includes the collection, transportation, disposal, and recycling of waste materials. Effective waste management is critical to ensuring environmental sustainability, public health, and resource conservation. Sustainable waste management practices not only help in reducing pollution but also create opportunities for economic growth through the development of recycling industries and job creation in the waste management sector. Proactive government actions, technical improvements, and an increase in e-waste output are all key drivers of this expansion. Waste Management, Suez, Veolia, and others are major players in the waste management market, with methods such as corporate development and alliances being implemented to improve services.

Download PDF Brochure:

Top Companies in Waste Management Industry



WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C. (US),

Suez (France),

Veolia (France),

Republic Services (US) Waste Connections (US) among others.

By Type

This report segments the Waste Management Market based on waste type into six categories: Hazardous Waste, E-Waste, Municipal Solid Waste, Medical Waste, Construction & Demolition, Non-Hazardous Industrial waste. The Non-Hazardous Industrial Waste management's segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment. Factors such as expanding oil production, rising municipal solid trash per capita, rising construction activity, economic expansion, and an aging population are major drivers of market growth for non-hazardous waste management services. Additionally, developments such as vertical integration, expanding commercial franchise zones, outsourcing, greater governmental support, and rising demand for environmental services all have a significant impact on the growth of non-hazardous waste management services.

By Disposal Method

Based on, the disposal method, Waste Management Market is segmented into five categories: Open Dumping, Incineration/Combustion, Landfill, Recycling, Composting & Anaerobic Digestion. The Landfill waste management segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period. Landfills effectively manage non-hazardous solid waste by disposing of non-recyclable garbage. Modern landfills are well-engineered and can handle numerous waste types, making them prominent in the waste management business. Furthermore, the growing population and large solid waste generation, particularly from residential sources, boost need for waste management services, which frequently end up in landfills. Additionally, the residential segment contributes heavily to garbage generation, with families producing a variety of waste that frequently ends up in landfills, underscoring landfills' role in the waste management business.

By Source Type

This report segments Waste Management Market based on source type into three categories: Residential, Commercial & Industrial source. The commercial segment is expected to be the second largest segment by source during the forecast period. It includes physical pickup and transfer of waste produced by businesses to a place where it can be treated or disposed of. Schools, offices, hotels and restaurants, stores, hospitals, prisons, and government centers fall under this category. The segment covers waste in the form of appliances, crockery products, FMCG products, stationery, consumer durables, and packaging materials. The Waste Management Market in this sector is projected to witness moderate growth due to rapid urbanization and the booming hospitality sector. The recycling of commercial waste includes collection, sorting, and recycling of waste, which can be done either by a municipality or a private recycling firm.

Get Sample Pages:

North America is expected to be the largest region in the Waste Management Industry .

The dense population and rapid urban development in the area result in a notable volume of waste from residential, commercial, and industrial activities. This situation necessitates the implementation of comprehensive waste management systems and infrastructure. Moreover, the United States, being the largest contributor to waste due to its population size, generates a significant portion of the world's municipal solid waste. In North America, the waste management sector benefits from efficient industrial waste management techniques, an increasing focus on environmental cleanliness, and the primary industrial sectors such as electricity, pharmaceuticals, and oil and gas, which are major consumers of waste management services. Stringent government regulations in the U.S. and Canada have spurred the collection and disposal of industrial waste, further stimulating the waste management industry in the region. It has headquarters of many big waste management companies such as WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C. (US), Republic Services (US) & Waste Connections (US).

Recent Developments:



In November 2023, Biffa has acquired Hamilton Waste and Recycling Limited (HWR), Scotland's leading construction and demolition (C&D) waste collection and processing business.?The acquisition of HWR is a significant step for Biffa, expanding its waste capabilities in the construction and demolition sector, further underpinning its commitment to low-carbon collections and material processing.

In July 2023, SUEZ has acquired 60% share of APBB (Czech Republic), suez is extending the scope of its activities in the Czech Republic by entering the municipal and industrial waste management and green energy production markets.

In November 2022, Veolia and Abu Dhabhi National Oil company Refining has signed a historic agreemen for the treatment of hazardous industrial waste. In September 2022, WM Intellectual Property Holdings, L.L.C. acquired Avangard Innovative's U.S. business, which will operate as Natura PCR – an independent company expected to scale and grow recycling capacity to produce an estimated 400 million pounds per year of post-consumer resin (PCR) in five years.

Inquiry Before Buying:

Related Reports:

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445, USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: ... Visit Our Website: