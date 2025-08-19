Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Islamic Cultural Centre Welcomes Students From Summer Activity Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre, under the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, welcomed twenty students from the summer activity programme at the Simaisma and Al Dhaayen Youth Centre for a field visit.

The aim was to introduce them to Islamic culture and Qatar's rich heritage, while highlighting the Centre's efforts in promoting values of tolerance and coexistence, and raising awareness about its cultural and educational role.

The introductory tour began with a visit to the heritage hall, which showcases aspects of Qatari identity and elements of local heritage. This was followed by a tour of the main hall, featuring informative wall displays about Islamic belief, law, and values, as well as the scientific miracles in the Qur'an and cultural excerpts about the environment and the scientific achievements of Muslims throughout history.

The visit also included a virtual reality film titled“Life in Makkah,” which documents the transformative impact of Islam on people's lives through the system of faith, monotheism, and established rights. Students also viewed a piece of the Kaaba's covering (Kiswa) and watched a film about its making, which reflects the unique interplay between Islamic arts, culture, and the sanctity of the Kaaba.

At the end of the visit, the students expressed their deep appreciation for the educational tour and praised the warm welcome and excellent organisation. They confirmed they had greatly benefited from the information and exhibits, and selected a number of books to share with their families and friends to help introduce them to Islamic culture.

The Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Centre continues to fulfil its mission of spreading Islamic culture and reinforcing shared human values through its diverse programs and interactive activities that serve all segments of society.