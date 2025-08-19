Moehe Holds Orientation For Scholarship Students Enrolled In UK, Irish, And European Universities

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) organised yesterday an orientation meeting for new students on scholarship to study in universities in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe for the academic year 2025-2026.

The meeting aimed to prepare students for the upcoming academic year and help them make the most of this unique educational opportunity.

In an opening speech, Acting Director of the Scholarships Department at MoEHE Noura Al Ansari emphasized the importance of this meeting in building bridges of communication with the students studying abroad and providing them with the necessary support by preparing them for the scholarship experience. She also introduced them to the role of the Scholarships Department, their rights and responsibilities, and provided advice and guidance.

She highlighted the importance of equipping students with knowledge and skills to serve the nation and contribute to achieving Qatar National Vision 2030, noting that the relationship between the Ministry and the scholarship student is based on a clear contract that defines mutual obligations, while explaining that hard work and commitment are the foundations of success.

In turn, Cultural Attache at the Embassy of the State Of Qatar to the United Kingdom Fahad Al Kuwari provided a detailed explanation of the Attache's role in serving scholarship students during their studies and the nature of these services which include guidance, counseling, and academic supervision until graduation.

Al Kuwari explained the Attache's role towards scholarship students, offering valuable and important advice, including the importance of continuous communication with their families and the Attache, along with behaving in an exemplary manner, understanding the laws of the host country, and adhering to rules and guidelines during their studies. He also informed the students of the incentives the Attache awards to outstanding students.

For her part, Director of the Scholarship Program for Universities in the United Kingdom and Ireland Ahlam Al Emadi discussed the procedures for activating scholarships, the relevant requirements before travel and upon arrival at the scholarship location, as well as the procedures that help students begin their university journey with confidence and responsibility.

Al Emadi also discussed the procedures for changing universities or scholarship locations, as well as the process to suspend, extend, or withdraw from a scholarship. Additionally, she reviewed graduation procedures and communication with the Cultural Attache to obtain certification of university degrees and transcripts, as well as communication with the scholarship official at the MOEHE to complete graduation procedures.