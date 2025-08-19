Al Shamal Municipality Carries Out 710 Inspections Of Food Outlets, Notifies Abandoned Vehicles

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shamal Municipality, represented by the Health Inspection Section of the Municipal Control Department, carried out 710 field inspection tours of food establishments across various areas within the municipality's administrative boundaries during July 2025.

This comes as part of the municipality's ongoing commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of food provided to citizens and residents.

The veterinary team also supervised the slaughtering of 207 animals (sheep, camels, and cattle) at public slaughterhouses. During these inspections, 68 kilogrammes of meat that did not meet health safety standards were discarded. Additionally, 71,690 kilogrammes of fish were inspected, resulting in the disposal of 243 kilogrammes deemed unfit for human consumption.

The section also received and promptly addressed several complaints and sent food samples to the central laboratory to ensure safety and quality standards.

In the area of public cleanliness, the Public Inspection Section conducted 316 periodic inspection campaigns targeting abandoned vehicles and equipment. These efforts led to the placement of 82 warning stickers on vehicles violating Public Hygiene Law No. 18 of 2017, reflecting the municipality's commitment to maintaining cleanliness and raising public awareness.

The Cleaning Services Section at the Services Affairs Department conducted 67 pest and rodent control campaigns and sprayed 5,802 waste containers within the administrative boundaries of Al Shamal city.

These actions aim to reduce disease spread and maintain a healthy environment.

Additionally, the Real Estate Lease Contracts Office recorded 53 new lease agreements in July, while the Development and Building Permits Section issued 10 new building permits, indicating ongoing urban development in the city. It is worth noting that these continued efforts reflect Al Shamal Municipality's commitment to improving quality of life and public services, enhancing public safety, and contributing to sustainable development.