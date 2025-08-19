A First In Qatar: The View Hospital Introduces Safer, Minimally Invasive Options For Glaucoma Patients

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The View Hospital, in affiliation with Cedars-Sinai, marked a new chapter in glaucoma care, by performing a successful Qatar first iStent inject W implantation, a minimally invasive procedure that treats patients with open-angle glaucoma. The surgery was carried out by Prof. Ahmad Muneer Otri, Consultant Ophthalmologist, as part of the hospital's ongoing commitment to introducing world-class innovations that elevate patient outcomes in the region.

The iStent inject W is one of the best proven options in Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries (MIGS). Designed for patients with mild to moderate open-angle glaucoma, the tiny implant works by restoring the eye's natural fluid outflow, helping reduce intraocular pressure without the need for more invasive surgical procedures or lifelong medications.

“This moment goes beyond a single procedure,” said Prof. Otri, who has over a decade of experience with the iStent technology in the UK.“It's about transforming the way we manage glaucoma in Qatar, offering our patients a safer, more effective option that prioritizes long-term vision and quality of life.”

In the case performed at The View Hospital, the patient recovered smoothly, achieving normalized eye pressure and full visual restoration without any complications and was discharged with no extended recovery time.

Chief Executive Officer of The View Hospital, Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul commenting on the achievement:“At The View Hospital, we are committed to delivering world-class medical care by adopting the best proven technologies, but more importantly, we ensure these innovations are effective, safe, and truly make a difference in our patients' lives.”

The addition of Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries (MIGS) reflects a broader shift in Qatar's medical landscape, one where preventative, and precision-driven care is becoming the new standard. For patients suffering from glaucoma, this means earlier interventions, fewer complications, and better quality of life.

This achievement reinforces The View Hospital's growing reputation as a center of excellence for advanced ophthalmic care, positioning itself at the forefront of Qatar's healthcare transformation.