To Be The Best, You Have To Beat The Best: Devank Issues Challenge To Naveen Ahead Of Vizag Blockbuster

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 promises fireworks from the very first weekend as defending champions Haryana Steelers square off against Bengal Warriorz in Vizag on August 31. The season begins on August 29 in Vizag before travelling to Jaipur, Chennai, and New Delhi for the league stage till October 23.

The Thursday Instagram Live - part of a special series running every week until the season starts - brought fans face-to-face with two of Kabaddi's brightest stars: Naveen Kumar and Devank Dalal. What followed was equal parts respect, rivalry and raw honesty.

For Naveen, the clash carries an added layer of sentiment - it marks his long-awaited return home.“This is emotional for me. I've dreamt of playing for Haryana, and the fans have wanted this for years. Now that I'm here, I owe it to them to give everything,” said the man dubbed as Naveen Express.

"We're champions already, but defending the crown is harder than winning it once. We've got a young, fearless group, and our only focus is to make Haryana proud again," he added.

Looking ahead to his duel with Devank, Naveen was direct,“If we stop Devank, we win. It's that simple. But I know he won't make it easy - and that's what excites me.”

Pressed on whether fans can expect more aggression from him this season, Naveen didn't hold back.“Aggression is part of who I am on the mat. When I raid, I want the defenders to feel the pressure. Against Bengal, we'll bring that same fire from the first whistle.”

Across the mat, Bengal Warriorz' record signing Devank Dalal spoke with the assurance of a man who has nothing to prove - and yet, everything to achieve.“Last year changed my life - 301 raid points, best raider, the PKL Final. But I don't want to stop there. Records are made to be broken, and I want to go beyond that,” Devank said.

On handling the weight of being his team's most expensive player till date, he explained,“People talk about the price tag, but for me it's motivation. The franchise has put its trust in me, and I'll repay that trust raid by raid.”

And when asked about facing his senior, Naveen, Devank's tone shifted,“I respect Naveen bhai a lot - he was my captain (with the Services) and my mentor. But on the mat, respect turns into rivalry. To be the best, you have to beat the best.”

He also added a word of warning for the Steelers.“Naveen says stopping me is the key - but good luck catching me. My kicks, my speed, my aggression... this season I want to test every defender in the league, starting with Haryana.”

The contest in Vizag will be more than just two teams battling - it's the story of a homegrown hero defending his legacy and a young star chasing history.