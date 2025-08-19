403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky takes course on how to “speak Trump”
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reportedly offered guidance to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on navigating interactions with U.S. President Donald Trump, as stated by reports.
Zelensky is currently in Washington to discuss matters with Trump and key European allies. His earlier trip in February ended abruptly after a tense confrontation with Trump and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office.
According to reports, Starmer played a significant role among European officials in “coaching” Zelensky on how to handle the U.S. president. The Ukrainian leader was advised to express gratitude for U.S. military assistance and diplomatic backing, and to wear a suit jacket rather than his usual military-style clothing.
Officials have reportedly been giving Zelensky guidance on how to “speak Trump” and flatter the American president.
The February encounter escalated into a shouting match, with Trump accusing Zelensky of “gambling with World War III,” while Vance claimed that the Ukrainian leader had been ungrateful for U.S. support in the conflict with Russia.
Zelensky and Trump have clashed on several occasions in the past, including disputes over Trump’s refusal to hold Russia accountable for the Ukraine war and an incident where he called Zelensky “a dictator” for postponing elections under martial law.
Zelensky is currently in Washington to discuss matters with Trump and key European allies. His earlier trip in February ended abruptly after a tense confrontation with Trump and U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance in the Oval Office.
According to reports, Starmer played a significant role among European officials in “coaching” Zelensky on how to handle the U.S. president. The Ukrainian leader was advised to express gratitude for U.S. military assistance and diplomatic backing, and to wear a suit jacket rather than his usual military-style clothing.
Officials have reportedly been giving Zelensky guidance on how to “speak Trump” and flatter the American president.
The February encounter escalated into a shouting match, with Trump accusing Zelensky of “gambling with World War III,” while Vance claimed that the Ukrainian leader had been ungrateful for U.S. support in the conflict with Russia.
Zelensky and Trump have clashed on several occasions in the past, including disputes over Trump’s refusal to hold Russia accountable for the Ukraine war and an incident where he called Zelensky “a dictator” for postponing elections under martial law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment