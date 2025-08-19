Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China Hails Positive Shift in Relations with India

2025-08-19 03:57:17
(MENAFN) China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi has declared that relations with India are “demonstrating a positive trend” as the two countries work to return to a “path of cooperation.”

Wang made the statement during a bilateral meeting with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, according to a readout issued by Beijing. He is scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later Tuesday.

In New Delhi, Wang is also engaging with Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in the 24th round of boundary discussions. This visit marks Wang’s first trip to India since 2022, following a steep deterioration in ties that escalated into deadly border clashes in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir, in May 2020, resulting in 24 fatalities on both sides.

The visit unfolds amid mounting tensions between the US and India during the latter part of Donald Trump’s presidency. Washington imposed heavy tariffs of up to 50%, accusing New Delhi of “unfair trade” practices and “funding” Russia’s “war machine” amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. India has rejected these measures as “unjust and unfair.”

During Monday’s meeting, Jaishankar expressed optimism: “Confident that our discussions … would contribute to building a stable, cooperative and forward-looking relationship between India and China.”

Prime Minister Modi is slated to make an official visit to China at the end of August, coinciding with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization leaders’ summit.

While recognizing a “difficult period” in their bilateral relations, Jaishankar emphasized that the “two nations now seek to move ahead.” He underscored that differences must not escalate into disputes. At the same time, Wang urged for mutual respect, trust, and peaceful coexistence.

Wang urged both countries to regard each other as “partners rather than adversaries or threats, and invest their respective valuable resources in development and revitalization” to achieve “win-win cooperation.”

