403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US Stocks End Lower
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange concluded Monday with a slight downturn, as market participants remained cautious ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming address on Friday and forthcoming earnings reports from major retailers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a marginal decline of 0.08%, slipping 34.3 points to settle at 44,911.82.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 recorded a negligible drop of 0.01%, shedding 0.65 points to close at 6,449.15.
In contrast, the Nasdaq saw a modest increase of 0.03%, gaining 6.8 points and ending the day at 21,629.77.
Shares of prominent technology firms faced losses, with Microsoft and Meta declining by approximately 0.6% and 2.3%, respectively. These setbacks contributed to the broader market's weakness.
Throughout the week, traders are closely monitoring Powell’s upcoming speech for any “potential clues on rate cuts” that could emerge before year’s end.
Alongside this, attention is focused on the financial results from leading retail chains including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, and Home Depot, as analysts search for “hints about the state of the American consumer.”
As the year approaches its conclusion, persistent worries in the market revolve around “high valuations, tariffs,” and “slowing job growth.”
Separately on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump convened with the Ukrainian President and European heads of state for “highly anticipated talks” aimed at formulating a united stance to help end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Trump expressed “optimism” about the possibility of the U.S. and Europe reaching a consensus to offer Ukraine “security guarantees” as part of a broader peace initiative.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a marginal decline of 0.08%, slipping 34.3 points to settle at 44,911.82.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 recorded a negligible drop of 0.01%, shedding 0.65 points to close at 6,449.15.
In contrast, the Nasdaq saw a modest increase of 0.03%, gaining 6.8 points and ending the day at 21,629.77.
Shares of prominent technology firms faced losses, with Microsoft and Meta declining by approximately 0.6% and 2.3%, respectively. These setbacks contributed to the broader market's weakness.
Throughout the week, traders are closely monitoring Powell’s upcoming speech for any “potential clues on rate cuts” that could emerge before year’s end.
Alongside this, attention is focused on the financial results from leading retail chains including Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, and Home Depot, as analysts search for “hints about the state of the American consumer.”
As the year approaches its conclusion, persistent worries in the market revolve around “high valuations, tariffs,” and “slowing job growth.”
Separately on Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump convened with the Ukrainian President and European heads of state for “highly anticipated talks” aimed at formulating a united stance to help end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Trump expressed “optimism” about the possibility of the U.S. and Europe reaching a consensus to offer Ukraine “security guarantees” as part of a broader peace initiative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment