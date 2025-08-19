403
Nuclear Medicine Market Size to Reach USD 41.58 billion in 2032
(MENAFN- Navistrat Analytics) August 19, 2025- The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is a major factor fueling the growth of the nuclear medicine market. For instance, the American Cancer Society projects that in 2025, the United States will see approximately 313,780 new cases of prostate cancer, resulting in around 35,770 deaths. Statistically, about one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime, though the risk varies depending on factors such as age, race/ethnicity, and other personal health determinants.
In March 2025, DOSIsoft, SA—a leading provider of patient-specific imaging and dosimetry software for radiation oncology and nuclear medicine—announced that its PLANET Onco Dose version 3.2 received FDA 510(k) clearance in the U.S., following CE Mark certification under the EU MDR framework.
However, market growth faces notable restraints, particularly the technical complexities involved in establishing fully functional radiotheranostic centers. Access to key radioactive materials remains highly restricted, while supply chain disruptions stem from aging nuclear reactors, inadequate investments in modern production infrastructure, and inconsistencies in good manufacturing practices. Additionally, disparities in global radioisotope availability pose a significant challenge, emphasizing the urgent need for coordinated strategies to scale up production capacity and optimize delivery networks to meet growing demand.
Segments market overview and growth Insights
Based on product type, the nuclear medicine market is segmented into diagnostic and therapeutic. The diagnostic segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024. Approximately 85% of nuclear medicine diagnostic imaging procedures utilize technetium-99m (99mTc). The main supply of 99mTc for radiopharmaceutical production comes from molybdenum-99/technetium-99m (99Mo/Tc-99m) generators. This isotope can be linked with various ligands to target specific organs, enabling physicians to customize procedures to meet diagnostic needs.
Regional market overview and growth insights
North America held the largest market share in the Nuclear Medicine market in 2024. This growth is mainly driven by increase in prevalence for chronic diseases, technological advancements in imaging and 3D planning, and isotope delivery. In September 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) entered into two collaboration agreements with GE HealthCare to enhance cancer detection and treatment capabilities in low- and middle-income countries. As part of the agreement, GE HealthCare committed to providing USD 50,000 worth of in-kind training and practical support.
Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors
The nuclear medicine market is characterized by a fragmented structure, with many competitors holding a significant share of the market. list of major players included in the nuclear medicine market report are:
o GE Healthcare
o Cardinal Health
o Bayer AG
o Bracco Imaging
o Medtronic plc
o Curium Pharma
o Siemens Healthineers
o Eckert & Ziegler
o Orano Group
o Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
o Nordion
o Lantheus
o Jubilant Radiopharma
o Ariceum Therapeutics
o Medi-Radiopharma Ltd
o IBA
Major strategic developments by leading competitors
SHINE Technologies: In May 2025, SHINE Technologies, a nuclear fusion company with a medical isotope product platform, announced a definitive agreement to acquire Lantheus’ SPECT business. The deal includes a portion of Lantheus’ SPECT product manufacturing facility in North Billerica, Massachusetts.
Evergreen Theragnostics: In April 2024, Evergreen Theragnostics secured USD 26 million in funding from existing shareholders and new investors, Petrichor and LIFTT. The Springfield, NJ-based company plans to use the funds to launch its Ga-68 DOTATOC testing kit commercially and advance its theranostic candidate, EVG-321, into clinical trials.
Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Nuclear Medicine market based on product type, source of isotope production, application, and end-use, and region:
• Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Diagnostic
o Therapeutics
• Source of Isotope Production Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Nuclear Reactors
o Cyclotrons
o Generators
o Accelerators/Spallation Sources
• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o SPECT
o PET
o Therapeutic
• End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Diagnostic Imaging Centers
o Academic & Research Institutes
o Cancer & Oncology Centers
o Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
• Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)
o North America
a. U.S.
b. Canada
c. Mexico
o Europe
a. Germany
b. France
c. U.K.
d. Italy
e. Spain
f. Benelux
g. Nordic Countries
h. Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific
a. China
b. India
c. Japan
d. South Korea
e. Oceania
f. ASEAN Countries
g. Rest of APAC
o Latin America
a. Brazil
b. Rest of LATAM
o Middle East & Africa
a. GCC Countries
b. South Africa
c. Israel
d. Turkey
e. Rest of MEA
