Zelenskyy Signals Openness for Direct Talks with Putin
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed on Monday his willingness to engage in a direct conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a potential step toward ending the ongoing conflict.
He indicated that such a dialogue could precede broader negotiations involving both the United States and European leaders.
Speaking to journalists during his visit to Washington, Zelenskyy emphasized that key decisions regarding the war can only be settled at the highest level of leadership.
As reported by a news outlet, he stated, “As I said, we are ready for any formats at the leadership level, because only at the leadership level can we resolve all those complex, painful issues.”
Zelenskyy confirmed that his stance on initiating a bilateral meeting with Putin had received backing from European counterparts.
He said, “Therefore, I confirmed, and I was supported by all European leaders, that we are ready for a bilateral meeting with Putin, and after that, I expect a trilateral meeting.”
This proposed sequence of talks underscores his strategy of first addressing matters directly with Russia before expanding the conversation to include international allies.
In addition to diplomatic developments, Zelenskyy revealed that a formal agreement on security assurances for Ukraine is expected to be completed within the next 7 to 10 days.
This agreement will feature a substantial military aid package from the United States valued at $90 billion.
The Ukrainian president noted that these guarantees will soon be documented and shared publicly in collaboration with partner nations.
“Security guarantees will probably be advertised with our partners, and there will be more and more details…All this will be on paper, somehow formalized in the next week, 10 days,” he mentioned.
Zelenskyy also clarified the focus of the American military assistance, citing that it would be geared towards bolstering Ukraine’s aerial capabilities.
According to a news agency, he said the package primarily targets “primarily aircraft, air defense systems, etc.”
Furthermore, Zelenskyy confirmed that territorial concerns will be a significant point of discussion during direct negotiations with Putin.
He noted that, for the first time, he had the opportunity to review these issues in detail using maps during talks with US President Donald Trump and his team—an approach he appreciated over relying on briefings.
These talks allowed him to address complex territorial matters “without reading on pieces of paper.”
