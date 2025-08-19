403
U.S. Cancels Over 6,000 Student Visas in 2025
(MENAFN) The United States has canceled over 6,000 student visas so far this year, citing visa overstays and various legal violations, including “support for terrorism,” media reported Monday.
According to the State Department’s briefing to the US news outlet, most of the roughly 6,000 visa cancellations in 2025 stem from overstaying authorized periods or legal incidents involving assault, driving under the influence (DUI), burglary, or alleged terrorism support.
A senior official maintained that all student visas revoked during the Trump administration were due to individuals either violating the law or showing support for terrorism.
In some prominent cases, US authorities have invoked support for terrorism to attempt deportation of students who assert they were peacefully advocating for Palestinian rights.
Legal Violations Drive Majority of Visa Revocations
Nearly 4,000 student visas were revoked due to legal infractions such as assault and DUI offenses, with around 800 students losing visas following arrests or charges related to assault, the official noted.
Between 200 and 300 visa cancellations were attributed specifically to “supporting terrorism,” the source added.
The official revealed that approximately 40,000 visas have been revoked nationwide in 2025, a sharp increase compared to 16,000 cancellations during the same period under President Joe Biden.
This intensified crackdown is part of President Trump’s broader “America First” immigration strategy, which includes stricter vetting protocols like mandatory social media disclosures and closer surveillance of activities viewed as threats to US national security.
Critics—including students, lawyers, and rights activists—contend that terms like “supporting terrorism” and “contrary to national security interests” are frequently used as pretexts to target students backing Palestinian rights and other politically sensitive causes opposed by the Trump administration.
