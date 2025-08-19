MP Congress Alleges 'Irregularities' In 27 Assembly Seats It Lost With Narrow Margins In 2023
Senior Congress MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the State Assembly, Umang Singhar along with some other senior leaders presented graphics based on data, scanned government orders and regulations, during a Press conference at the party's headquarters in Bhopal on Tuesday.
The Congress, which is the main Opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, raised apprehensions on the results of 27 Assembly seats, in which Congress candidates lost the election with very narrow margins.
"The Congress lost these 27 seats by very narrow margins despite an unexpected vote growth in these Assembly constituencies, which indicates irregularities in the voter list," LoP Umang Singhar said while addressing the Press.
He stated that, in those same constituencies, the increase in voter numbers was found to be much higher than the margin of defeat, "suggesting that BJP may have been given an undue advantage".
Singhar said that the ECI refused to publish photos in online voter lists citing 'privacy' and 'file size', but when the government advertised its schemes, photos and videos of beneficiaries were made fully public in documents and ads.
"If privacy isn't violated there, why are photos not included in the voter list, which is essential for transparency,” the Congress leader asked.
He claimed that, "Whenever irregularities in the voter list are raised, the Madhya Pradesh CEO website either goes down or shows the notice 'website under maintenance'".
However, despite the explosive nature of the charges by the Opposition party, the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh was yet to response to the Congress' allegations.
In the last Assembly elections held in November 2023, the BJP had won 163 out 230 seats, while the Congress could secure only 66 seats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment