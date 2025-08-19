Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukraine requests EU to pay one hundred billion dollars for US arms

2025-08-19 03:41:58
(MENAFN) Ukraine has reportedly requested that its European allies contribute $100 billion to fund American weaponry, according to reports. The country continues to push for security assurances from Washington.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several Western European leaders met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday to discuss the ongoing conflict and diplomatic efforts to resolve it.

Trump, who has previously questioned unconditional aid to Kiev from prior administrations, announced last month that NATO allies would effectively cover the cost of U.S.-made weapons sent to Ukraine.

In addition to the weapons proposal, Ukraine is reportedly preparing a $50 billion plan to produce drones domestically, according to reports citing officials familiar with the matter and a document Ukraine shared with the U.S. Although details remain limited, the plan includes purchasing at least 10 Patriot air defense missile systems.

European supporters of Ukraine have faced difficulties scaling up production to meet Kiev’s demands, as Ukrainian forces have been losing ground to Russian troops.

Following a one-on-one meeting in Alaska on Friday, Trump claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to agree to security guarantees for Ukraine, though no specifics were provided.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on the West to provide security assurances equivalent to NATO’s collective defense, while some European countries have offered to deploy peacekeeping forces. Russia, however, has insisted that it will not accept any Western troops on Ukrainian soil.

