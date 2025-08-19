403
South Korea Marines Set to Participate in Multinational Drill in Indonesia
(MENAFN) For the first time, South Korea’s Marine Corps is set to participate in Super Garuda Shield, a large-scale, multinational military exercise hosted in Indonesia, according to South Korean media on Tuesday.
Co-led by the United States and Indonesia, the exercise is scheduled to begin this Saturday and will continue through September 7, taking place in Jakarta and other key regions across the country. Approximately 5,000 troops representing 14 nations are expected to join the operation, media reported.
South Korea is deploying about 20 Marines to the drills, marking a new chapter in its regional defense cooperation efforts.
Originally launched in 2007 as a bilateral drill between the US and Indonesia to sharpen jungle warfare skills, Super Garuda Shield has grown into a major multilateral training platform involving a growing roster of partner countries.
