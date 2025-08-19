Alfa Laval Hosts ESS Innovation Day: Exploring Neutron Insights For Industry

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval is hosting ESS Innovation Day 2025 in Lund, Sweden. The gathering brings together research directors from leading companies and universities to explore how industry can practically leverage the new opportunities offered by the international research facility European Spallation Source (ESS), and how neutrons can provide new insights into industrial challenges.

Organized for the fourth consecutive year, ESS Innovation Day is an initiative by the ESS High Level Industrial Forum, an advisory body consisting of leading industrialists. This year's meeting is part of the research facility's ongoing efforts to connect academia with the industrial sector.

"By the end of 2027, ESS will have completed its construction project and launched its scientific program. To ensure readiness for this pivotal milestone and to fully harness the returns on our investment in this world-class research facility, we must intensify our engagement with future users - both within the scientific community and industry. A close and collaborative dialogue is essential to ensuring that ESS's unparalleled tools deliver the insights into materials needed to maintain European competitiveness and contribute to addressing the major challenges of our time," says Helmut Schober, Director General at ESS.

"At Alfa Laval, we believe that collaboration between industry and academia is key to solving complex challenges. ESS Innovation Day 2025 marks an important step in harnessing neutron science to drive practical, groundbreaking solutions needed to successfully manage the transition across many industry verticals," says Julien Gennetier, Vice President, Energy Division at Alfa Laval.

Presentations will focus on practical cases of neutron use by different industrial companies. In addition, there will be a panel discussion – 'How to develop and deliver outstanding R&D teams' – with Professor Mene Pangalos, former Global Research Director at AstraZeneca, Emma Adlerton, Executive Vice President Group Affairs at Alfa Laval and Laurence Mott, former Global Research Director at Tetra Pak. Laurence Mott was recently appointed as a new member of the ESS High Level Industrial Forum, which also includes Lars Börjesson, Professor, Chalmers University, Håkan Björklund, Ph.D and Chairman Asker Healthcare, Professor Mene Pangalos, former Global Research Director at AstraZeneca, Björn Savén, Chairman Jarla Invest, Maria Strömme, Professor of Nanotechnology Uppsala University and Johan Söderström, Executive Advisor to the CEO Hitachi Energy.

Contacts

Johan Lundin

Head of Investor Relations, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90

[email protected]



Sara Helweg-Larsen

Head of Communication, Alfa Laval

Mobile: +46 730 35 80 98

[email protected]

This is ESS

ESS is built around the world's most powerful neutron source and enables multidisciplinary research. At ESS, researchers will be able to study samples down the anatomic and molecular level. Using neutrons, neutral particles found in the atomic nucleus, scientists can observe different materials and thus improve our understanding of how materials and processes work. Contact at ESS: Pia Kinhult, Head of Industrial Relations ESS, +46 721 792339, [email protected] ,

This is Alfa Laval

The ability to make the most of what we have is more important than ever. Together with our customers, we're innovating the industries that society depends on and creating lasting positive impact. Alfa Laval is a leading global provider of first-rate products in the areas of heat transfer, separation and fluid handling. We're set on helping billions of people to get the energy, food, and clean water they need. And, at the same time, we're decarbonizing the marine fleet that is the backbone of global trade.

We pioneer technologies and solutions that enable our customers to unlock the true potential of resources. As our customers' businesses grow stronger, the goal of a truly sustainable world edges closer. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets. Together, we're pioneering positive impact.

Alfa Laval was founded 140 years ago, has customers in 100 countries, employs more than 22,300 people, and annual sales were SEK 66.9 billion (5.8 BEUR) in 2024. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

