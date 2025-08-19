SALTY Reinvents Style: Expands Into The Complete Fashion Accessories Range For Men & Women

SALTY Reinvents Style!

From caps to watches, SALTY's new range offers stylish, versatile accessories for men & women, making it a one-stop destination for fashion.

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SALTY, the contemporary Indian D2C brand known for its trendsetting jewellery, has announced a significant expansion in its product range-stepping into the broader world of fashion accessories. With the recent launch of Hats & Caps , Sunglasses , Watches, Hair Accessories, Bag Charms & Scarves, SALTY is now positioning itself as the go-to destination for fashion-forward accessories for both men and women.From edgy caps to chic watches, playful bag charms to on-trend hair accessories, the new product lines mark a bold leap in SALTY's vision to offer complete fashion accessory solutions for the modern wardrobe."At Salty, expanding into new accessory categories was a natural next step." said Twishaa Gupta, one of the 3 Co-Founders at SALTY. "Our new lines bring fresh designs and bold ideas - cementing Salty's place as the go-to accessories brand for making every look uniquely yours."What's New at SALTY?●Hats & Caps: Street-style to smart casuals, perfect for every vibe●Sunglasses: UV-protected, fashion-first eyewear for sunny days and selfies●Watches: Sleek timepieces that double as fashion statements●Bag Charms: Quirky add-ons to personalize your bags with flair●Hair Accessories: From scrunchies to clips-little details that complete the look●Scarves & Stoles: Stylish layers that add colour, texture, and effortless elegance to any lookThe brand's expansion comes in response to growing customer demand for variety and convenience in one stylish platform. With this evolution, SALTY bridges the gap between trendy aesthetics and daily usability.Besides the expansion into new product lines, SALTY also continues to curate exclusive festive collections. With Diwali around the corner in October, the brand is gearing up to launch a special range of gifts and fashion accessories perfectly suited for the festive season, blending traditional charm with contemporary style.The complete accessory line is now available on SALTY's official website and mobile apps - both on android & iOS..About SALTY:Originally launched as a jewellery brand redefining everyday fashion, SALTY has grown into a vibrant lifestyle accessory label. With a pulse on youth culture and seasonal trends, SALTY Accessories offers versatile and expressive accessories designed for the modern Indian consumer.

