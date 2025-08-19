Blocks Lamps By Rio Jiunyu Chen Wins Iron A' Design Award In Lighting Products And Fixtures Design Category

Blocks Lamps

Innovative Modular Lighting Design Inspired by Urban Architecture Receives Prestigious International Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of lighting design, has announced Blocks Lamps by Rio Jiunyu Chen as a winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Lighting Products and Fixtures Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Blocks Lamps design within the lighting industry and the broader design community.Blocks Lamps aligns with current trends in the lighting industry, which emphasize modularity, architectural inspiration, and the integration of natural textures. The design offers practical benefits for users, such as adaptability to different spaces and the ability to create personalized lighting configurations. By pushing the boundaries of traditional lighting design, Blocks Lamps contributes to advancing industry standards and practices.The award-winning design stands out for its unique fusion of architectural forms and organic textures. Inspired by urban landscapes, the sculptural table lamps resemble modular cityscapes, drawing from structures like libraries, towers, and townhouses. The wood grain-imprinted shades add a natural element, capturing the passage of time and creating a captivating interplay of light and shadow.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for Rio Jiunyu Chen to continue exploring innovative lighting solutions that bridge the gap between architecture and object design. The award validates the designer's approach of transforming everyday structures into sculptural forms and encourages further experimentation with materials, textures, and modular systems.Blocks Lamps was designed by Rio Jiunyu Chen, a Brooklyn-based Taiwanese designer working at the intersection of architecture, objects, and popular culture.About Rio Jiunyu ChenRio Chen is a Brooklyn-based Taiwanese designer working at the intersection of architecture, objects, and popular culture. His work explores spatial narratives through furniture, lighting, and material experimentation, often transforming everyday structures into sculptural forms. With a hands-on approach to craft, Chen integrates printmaking, woodworking, and metal fabrication into his designs.About Rio Chen StudioRio Chen is a Brooklyn-based Taiwanese designer creating objects that merge architectural language and popular culture. His work explores the relationship between form, material, and narrative, translating ideas into objects, graphics, and everyday interactions. With a background spanning Taiwan, Chicago, and New York, Rio's design practice is shaped by movement, adaptation, and cultural dialogue.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that meet the rigorous professional and industrial standards set by the A' Design Awards . Recipients of this award demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity in execution, and the ability to address real-world challenges through thoughtful design. The Iron A' Design Award acknowledges practical innovations and contributions to the field of lighting products and fixtures design, showcasing designs that improve quality of life and foster positive change.About A' Design AwardThe A' Lighting Products and Projects Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional lighting design across various industries. The award welcomes entries from visionary lighting designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands, providing a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, entries are evaluated by an expert jury panel based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most outstanding designs are honored. By participating in the A' Design Award, designers and brands have the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of the lighting industry, inspire future trends, and be recognized for their commitment to superior design that positively impacts society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at

