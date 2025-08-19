Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron says Ukraine’s peace deal should have no size restrictions

2025-08-19 03:28:15
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron has insisted that any peace agreement should not impose limits on the size of Ukraine’s armed forces, rejecting Moscow’s demands, according to reports.

Earlier this year, Russia reiterated that peace terms must include Ukraine’s neutrality and legally binding restrictions on its military, a proposal Kiev has deemed unacceptable.

Macron made his comments following a meeting in Washington on Monday with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, several European leaders, and U.S. President Donald Trump. He emphasized that European nations should take the lead in offering security guarantees for Ukraine and supporting its military.

“The first security guarantee is a robust Ukrainian army capable of repelling any attempted attack,” Macron told reporters after the discussions. He added that the Ukrainian army should number “several hundred thousand men” and face “no limitations on its size.”

The Ukrainian military has struggled to maintain its numbers amid ongoing mobilization efforts, as Russian forces continue to gain territory.

Ukraine has repeatedly called on the West to provide security assurances akin to NATO’s collective defense as an alternative to full membership, which the U.S. has not supported.

Trump said on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to security guarantees for Kiev, though he did not provide details. The two leaders met in Alaska on Friday, with both describing the summit as an important step toward peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Moscow has consistently maintained that it will not accept any Western troops in Ukraine, even under the guise of peacekeepers, and insists that Kiev abandon its NATO ambitions. Putin has also warned that a potential ceasefire could allow Ukraine to regroup and rearm.

