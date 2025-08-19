403
Trump says Putin approved ‘security guarantees’ for Ukraine
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is prepared to accept security guarantees for Ukraine. The announcement came during a White House meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and key European leaders, three days after Trump’s summit with Putin in Alaska.
“President Putin agreed that Russia would accept security guarantees for Ukraine,” Trump said, offering few details. “This is one of the key points we need to consider. We will discuss who would take responsibility for what.”
Trump added, “I’m optimistic that collectively we can reach an agreement that would deter any future aggression against Ukraine.”
Kyiv has long sought guarantees akin to NATO’s collective defense as a condition for lasting peace, though both Russia and the US have ruled out Ukraine joining the alliance. Following the Alaska talks, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff said the US might provide “Article 5-like protection” to Ukraine, referencing NATO’s principle that an attack on one member is treated as an attack on all.
The Kremlin has not commented on Trump’s latest statement but has previously warned against any Western troop presence in Ukraine, insisting that NATO ambitions are a core cause of the conflict.
No comment