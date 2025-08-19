403
Trump plans meeting between Zelensky, Putin
(MENAFN) After talks at the White House with Zelensky and several key Western European leaders, Trump wrote on his Truth Social account that he had discussed the possibility of such a meeting with Putin over the phone.
“At the conclusion of the meetings, I called President Putin, and began the arrangements for a meeting, at a location to be determined, between President Putin and President Zelensky,” Trump stated.
He added, “After that meeting takes place, we will have a Trilat, which would be the two Presidents, plus myself. Again, this was a very good, early step for a War that has been going on for almost four years.”
Trump noted that the discussions focused on security guarantees for Ukraine, which “would be provided by the various European Countries, with a coordination with the United States of America.”
“Everyone is very happy about the possibility of PEACE for Russia/Ukraine,” he wrote.
