Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Thirty Nations Work on Ukraine Security Guarantees

2025-08-19 03:20:26
(MENAFN) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced on Monday that a coalition of 30 nations is actively developing a structure of long-term security assurances for Ukraine.

He emphasized that the United States has recently indicated its readiness to participate in this initiative.

In an interview with FOX News following discussions at the White House with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and a number of European leaders, Rutte characterized the conversations as “very successful.”

He noted that the participating countries are concentrating on establishing safeguards that would come into play after a ceasefire or, ideally, a comprehensive peace agreement is reached between Russia and Ukraine.

Rutte highlighted that “over the last couple of months, under the leadership of Keir Starmer, the British prime minister, and Emmanuel Macron, the French president, a group of now 30 countries, including Japan and Australia, are working on this concept of security guarantees.”

He added, “What the US has now said is that the United States wants to get involved in this. Exactly what is meant by US involvement will be discussed over the coming days.”

The NATO chief also revealed that Trump conducted a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier that day, resulting in a mutual understanding to arrange a direct meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy ahead of a three-party summit.

“He was able, in a conversation with President Putin, to have Putin agree to first a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy. So they will now discuss where that would be,” Rutte explained.

When questioned about whether any discussions involved Ukraine ceding territory, Rutte stated that the matter was not brought up during the meetings in Washington.

