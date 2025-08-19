Thank You Message From The President And Government Of Ghana
The President, H.E. John Dramani Mahama, Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, and the government wish to express their sincere gratitude to the people of Ghana, our chiefs, clergy, Muslim clerics, civil society, the diplomatic community, political leaders, security chiefs, service personnel, and all others who have offered support, condolences, and comfort in the aftermath of the tragic helicopter crash of 6 August that claimed eight lives.
We are deeply moved by the outpouring of solidarity shown across the nation and beyond. Your messages of sympathy, your attendance at the state funeral, your practical assistance, and the many acts of kindness extended to the bereaved families have provided great consolation in this time of sorrow.
We especially thank those who worked tirelessly and the corporate organisations that supported to ensure that the victims were accorded a dignified and befitting Ghanaian burial - a fitting farewell that honours their memory and reflects the compassion of our people.
Further to the conclusion of the state funeral and the burial of all eight victims, the Chief of Staff directs that flags at all public buildings be restored to full mast with immediate effect. We make this decision mindful of our collective grief and the honour we have paid to those we have lost.
As we return to the duties of #ResettingGhana and building the Ghana we want, let us remain united in prayer, comfort one another, and continue to support the families affected by this tragedy.
May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, Republic of Ghana.
