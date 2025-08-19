Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
'Something Has Changed': Meloni Draws Spotlight At Trump's White House Meet


Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stole the spotlight during a high-stakes European leaders' summit at the White House. Addressing U.S. President Donald Trump, she remarked, 'Something has changed, thanks to you,' signaling a shift in tone and unity among European leaders over the Ukraine conflict.

