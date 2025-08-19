'Something Has Changed': Meloni Draws Spotlight At Trump's White House Meet

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stole the spotlight during a high-stakes European leaders' summit at the White House. Addressing U.S. President Donald Trump, she remarked, 'Something has changed, thanks to you,' signaling a shift in tone and unity among European leaders over the Ukraine conflict.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.