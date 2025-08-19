Setbacks Not In Our Interest, Says Wang Yi As NSA Ajit Doval Notes 'Peace At Borders' (WATCH)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Tuesday as part of his two-day visit to India. During his meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval in New Delhi, Wang Yi said Beijing attaches 'great importance' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to China for the SCO summit in Tianjin. He stressed that India's participation would contribute to a successful summit and underlined that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the long-term interests of both countries. Wang added that stronger ties are also in the interest of the wider developing world.

Wang Yi stresses need for stability

During his talks with NSA Doval, Wang Yi underlined that both nations must not let past setbacks define their relationship.“The Chinese side attaches great importance to the Prime Minister's visit to China to attend the SCO summit at our invitation. We believe that the Indian side will also make contribution to a successful summit in Tianjin. History and reality prove once again that a healthy and stable China-India relationship serves the fundamental and long-term interests of both of our countries. It is also what the developing countries all want to see,” he said.

Doval notes calm on the borders

Responding to Wang Yi, Ajit Doval said there had been positive movement in ties recently.“There has been an upward trend. Borders have been quiet. There has been peace and tranquillity. Our bilateral engagements have been more substantial. And we are most grateful to our leaders who, in Kazan last October, were able to set a new trend, and we have profited a lot since then. The new environment that has been created has helped us in moving ahead in the various areas that we are working on,” he said.

Doval stressed that maintaining peace along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been central to improving ties.