Zelensky's Wit Wins Over Pro-Trump US Reporter Who Once Mocked Him For Not Wearing Suit: Viral Video
Zelenskyy showed up Monday, August 18, wearing a coordinating dark shirt and jacket, though he did not wear a tie.
“First of all, President Zelensky, you look fabulous in that suit,” the reporter said and added,“You look good.”
At this point, Donald Trump chimed in and joked that he said the same thing to Zelensky and recounted how the reporter had“attacked him the last time.”
“I apologize to you. You look wonderful,” Glenn said.
In response, Zelensky pointed at the reporter's suit and said,“I remember... By the way, he's in the same suit. I changed. You are not.”ZELENSKY'S WIT WINS: WATCH
Since the Russian invasion in 2022, Zelensky is usually seen wearing a military-style t-shirts and sweatshirts bearing a black or green Ukrainian trident.'DO YOU OWN A SUIT?': FLASHBACK TO THE FEBRUARY MEETING
In the February meeting, the reporter had tried to corner Zelensky for not wearing a suit in front of President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.
Glenn asked Zelensky,“Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit.”
He went on,“Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office.”
At this insistence over his not wearing a suit, Zelensky had replied:“I will wear costume after this war will finish.”
