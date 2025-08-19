Bihar: Uniform Fee Of ₹100 For Prelims Of All Recruitment Exams Approved By Cabinet
The proposal put forward by the General Administration Department (GAD) received approval during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
This move holds particular importance as the state prepares for assembly elections scheduled for later this year. CM Nitish had shared the government's plan on this matter via social media just last week.
(With inputs from PTI)
(This is a developing story. More to come)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment