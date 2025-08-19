Bihar: Uniform Fee Of ₹100 For Prelims Of All Recruitment Exams Approved By Cabinet

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Nitish Kumar-led cabinet on 19 August approved the proposal of a uniform fee of ₹100 for the preliminary exams of all recruitment drives in the state; however, candidates who pass the preliminary examinations and proceed to the main exams will not be required to pay any fees, according to an official.

The proposal put forward by the General Administration Department (GAD) received approval during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

This move holds particular importance as the state prepares for assembly elections scheduled for later this year. CM Nitish had shared the government's plan on this matter via social media just last week.

(With inputs from PTI)

(This is a developing story. More to come)