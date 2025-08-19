Deodorant Roll-On Market Size, Trends & Forecast By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

One of the key aspects fostering the growth of the global deodorant roll-on market is the flourishing influence of celebrity endorsements and social media marketing, especially among younger consumers. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube play a vital role, where influencers and content creators promote roll-on deodorant brands through product reviews and brand partnerships, significantly shaping consumer preferences and boosting brand credibility.

In addition, the rising interest in male grooming has spurred the development of a diverse range of roll-on deodorants tailored for men, featuring bold scents and skin-friendly formulations. The market is also taking advantage from a growing preference for convenient personal care products. Roll-on deodorants are valued for their easy application, portability, and travel-friendly design, making them highly suitable for busy, on-the-go consumers. Together, these factors are contributing to the strong and steady growth of the deodorant roll-on market across both established and emerging economies.

Market Dynamics Rising hygiene awareness drives the global market

The growing global focus on personal hygiene is playing a prominent role in boosting the demand across the deodorant roll-on market. There is a rising awareness among consumers, particularly in urban and semi-urban areas, regarding the importance of controlling body odor and maintaining personal grooming habits. This awareness is being further reinforced through public health initiatives, educational programs, and widespread media influence that promote hygiene as an essential component of overall well-being.

For example, in January 2025, UK-based charity The Multibank, established by Gordon Brown, partnered with Amazon and various sports clubs to tackle child hygiene poverty. Their campaign provided hundreds of thousands of hygiene items, such as deodorants, to schoolchildren, emphasizing the connection between access to personal care products and hygiene awareness.

These initiatives reflect the growing societal commitment to hygiene, which in turn is fueling demand for effective, affordable, and easily accessible deodorant roll-ons around the world.

Innovations in long-lasting and multi-functional formulas create tremendous opportunities

The rising demand for advanced personal care products is fueling innovation in roll-on deodorants that offer more than basic odor protection. Today's consumers are looking for multi-functional solutions that provide skincare benefits, quick absorption, natural ingredients, and eco-friendly packaging. In response, brands are developing formulas enriched with botanicals, probiotics, and calming ingredients to ensure both effectiveness and skin-friendliness.

For example, in May 2025, Estrid launched a collection of refillable, aluminum-free roll-on deodorants that provide up to 24-hour odor protection using noni fruit, known for balancing the underarm microbiome. Offered in scents like 'Leaf,' inspired by the Mediterranean in late summer, the deodorants come with refill inserts designed to fit reusable cases. Users appreciated the formula's quick-drying and non-irritating properties, even after shaving.

This trend highlights a growing preference for comprehensive and skin-conscious deodorant options.

Regional Analysis

In North America, the deodorant roll-on market is witnessing steady growth boosted by the surging demand for clean-label, aluminum-free, and dermatologist-approved products. Consumers in the U.S. and Canada are increasingly shifting toward natural and organic deodorants, fueled by health awareness and concerns over endocrine-disrupting chemicals. Brands like Native (acquired by P&G) and Schmidt's Naturals (Unilever) are capitalizing on this trend, offering plant-based, cruelty-free options.

Furthermore, the growing preference for sustainable packaging, such as biodegradable or refillable roll-on containers, is shaping purchasing decisions. E-commerce platforms like Amazon and subscription models from brands like Myro are expanding consumer reach. Additionally, the rise of inclusive marketing and gender-neutral formulations appeals to a broader demographic. With Gen Z's emphasis on transparency and sustainability, North America remains a key area for innovation and growth in the roll-on deodorant segment.

Key Highlights



The global deodorant roll-on market size was valued at USD 7.15 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 7.59 billion in 2025 to reach USD 12.22 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type, the global deodorant roll-on market is segmented into alcohol-based deodorants, alcohol-free deodorants, antiperspirants, and others.

By gender, the market is categorized into male, female, and unisex.

By packaging type, the market includes plastic roll-on bottles, glass roll-on bottles, and refillable and sustainable packaging.

By distribution channel, the market is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, pharmacies and drugstores, convenience stores, online retail, specialty stores, and others. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

UnileverProcter & GambleBeiersdorf AGL'Oréal S.A.Colgate-Palmolive CompanyHenkel AG & Co. KGaAGodrej Consumer Products LimitedAvon Products, Inc.Revlon, Inc.Reckitt Benckiser Group plc Recent Developments

In July 2025 , Australian brand Gem launched a budget-friendly roll‐on line available in over 800 Coles stores starting July 1. Priced at just ~AUS $5.50, these roll‐ons feature hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and vitamin E for skincare benefits alongside odour protection. TikTok hype drove early sell‐outs, making Gem a viral success before its official release.

Segmentation

By TypeAlcohol-Based DeodorantsAlcohol-Free DeodorantsAntiperspirantsOthersBy GenderMaleFemaleUnisexBy Packaging TypePlastic Roll-On BottlesGlass Roll-On BottlesRefillable and Sustainable PackagingBy Distribution ChannelSupermarkets/HypermarketsPharmacies and DrugstoresConvenience StoresOnline RetailSpecialty StoresOthersBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa Want to see full report onFull Report