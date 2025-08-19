Body Firming Creams Market Size, Share, Growth & Forecast 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

The global market is witnessing steady expansion driven by increasing awareness of skin aesthetics and personal care. Urban consumers, in particular, are showing a strong preference for products that improve skin tone and firmness. The impact of social media and beauty influencers has significantly raised the profile of body firming creams, making them a staple in many skincare routines.

Moreover, rising disposable incomes in developing countries are encouraging consumers to spend more on high-end skincare solutions. The growth of e-commerce has made a wide variety of global and specialty brands easily accessible. Celebrity endorsements and promotions supported by dermatologists are also building consumer confidence. In addition, formulations are being enhanced with active ingredients such as retinol, collagen, peptides, and caffeine for better results. The growing interest in male grooming is further expanding the market's reach.

Market Dynamics Rising demand for age-defying skincare solutions drives the global market

The growing global aging population is a key factor driving the expansion of the market. As people age, their skin gradually loses firmness and elasticity owing to a decline in collagen and elastin production. This has led to a rising demand for cosmetic products that provide skin-tightening and anti-aging effects.

According to the United Nations, the number of individuals aged 60 and above is expected to advance from 1.1 billion in 2023 to 1.4 billion by 2030, and further to 2.1 billion by 2050, nearly doubling the proportion of elderly people worldwide.

This demographic trend is prompting skincare companies to formulate products specifically for aging skin. As a result, body firming creams are gaining prominence as vital components in anti-aging skincare routines, thereby boosting market growth globally.

Product innovations focusing on clean-label, vegan, and ayurvedic solutions create tremendous opportunities

Innovations in body firming products are increasingly aligning with clean-label, vegan, and ayurvedic principles as consumers place greater emphasis on ingredient transparency, sustainability, and natural wellness in skincare. Many brands are updating their formulations by removing synthetic additives like parabens and sulfates, and instead incorporating plant-based ingredients and adopting cruelty-free testing methods. This trend is particularly strong in the premium and mid-range market segments, where ethical and clean beauty choices heavily influence buying behavior.

A notable example is the Honest Beauty Ageless Firm+Even Serum, featured in an April 2025 InStyle review. The vegan formulation includes plant-based collagen, elastin polypeptides, dual hyaluronic acids, and niacinamide. A 57-year-old user cited in the review reported noticeable enhancements in skin firmness and elasticity within two weeks.

These evolving product strategies give brands a distinct advantage in the growing holistic skincare space, especially among millennial and Gen Z consumers who prioritize conscious beauty.

Regional Analysis

North America holds a significant share in the global body firming creams market , driven by strong consumer awareness of skincare and a high focus on anti-aging solutions. The U.S. market, in particular, is witnessing rising demand for firming creams with advanced ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol, and caffeine. Major beauty brands such as Estée Lauder, Neutrogena, and Olay are expanding their product portfolios with firming and tightening body lotions targeting both men and women.

Moreover, the trend toward clean beauty and dermatologist-recommended products is gaining traction. For instance, brands like Paula's Choice and Drunk Elephant offer firming creams free from parabens and sulfates, appealing to ingredient-conscious consumers. E-commerce growth, subscription skincare models, and the influence of TikTok beauty influencers have also accelerated product visibility and accessibility across the U.S. and Canada, strengthening regional market growth.

The global body firming creams market size was valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 3.19 billion in 2025 to reach USD 5.09 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.02% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By product type, the global body firming creams market is segmented into non-plant-based and plant-based.

By skin type, the market is categorized into normal skin, dry skin, oily skin, sensitive skin, and combination skin.

By gender, the market is divided into women, men, and unisex.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

In March 2025 , Salt & Stone launched its Saffron & Cedar Body Lotion, featuring a fast‐absorbing vegan formula infused with antioxidant‐rich seaweed extracts, spirulina, niacinamide, plant oils, and vitamin E. It delivers intense hydration with a fresh woody scent (saffron, neroli, jasmine, surf wax, cedarwood), leaving skin supple and fragrant.

Segmentation

By Product TypeNon-Plant BasedPlant BasedBy Skin TypeNormal SkinDry SkinOily SkinSensitive SkinCombination SkinBy GenderWomenMenUnisexBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa