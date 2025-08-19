Shaving Pen Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth & Forecast 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

A key driver of the global shaving pen market is the growing impact of social media and grooming-related content shared by beauty influencers and professional barbers. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube frequently feature shaving pens being used for precise beard trimming, eyebrow shaping, and intricate hair designs. These demonstrations emphasize the tool's accuracy and user-friendliness, inspiring audiences to experiment with it themselves.

At the same time, barbershops and grooming salons are increasingly adopting shaving pens to deliver sharp, stylish finishes that attract trend-conscious clients. This professional usage helps build consumer confidence and enhances brand recognition. Moreover, partnerships between shaving pen manufacturers and stylists or barbers for co-branded campaigns further strengthen product visibility. With the rising popularity of DIY grooming, the demand and appeal of shaving pens are expanding across diverse consumer segments.

Market Dynamics Increasing demand for personal grooming and aesthetics drives the global market

The global market is experiencing significant growth driven by increased awareness of personal grooming and aesthetics, especially among younger demographics. Grooming has evolved beyond being predominantly associated with women and is now embraced as a gender-neutral lifestyle choice. Both men and women are actively seeking precision tools for tasks such as facial hair styling, eyebrow shaping, and maintaining clean hairlines. Shaving pens have emerged as a convenient, accurate, and easy-to-use solution for achieving professional-quality grooming at home.

A 2023 Euromonitor survey revealed that 72% of men aged 18–35 worldwide consider grooming a vital part of their daily routine, indicating a notable cultural shift towards enhanced personal care among males. This trend underscores the growing involvement of men in skincare, facial grooming, and aesthetic upkeep.

With appearance playing a more prominent role in personal, social, and career settings, demand for innovative grooming tools like shaving pens is on the rise.

Product diversification and unisex offerings create tremendous opportunities

The personal grooming industry is evolving toward greater inclusivity and convenience, prompting brands to introduce multifunctional unisex shaving pens. Modern consumers now favor grooming tools that provide precision and versatility for various tasks, such as shaping eyebrows, trimming facial hair, and body grooming, without being limited by gender-specific labels.

A notable example is the launch of Philips Norelco's OneBlade Intimate in January 2024. This unisex grooming device was designed specifically for managing underarm and pubic hair for all users, marking the brand's first gender-neutral grooming product in the U.S. The move was in response to retail insights showing that many women often shopped in men's grooming sections for more effective tools.

Such innovations highlight the rising demand for inclusive, adaptable products and present manufacturers with new opportunities to serve a broader and more diverse global audience.

Regional Analysis

In North America, the shaving pen market is witnessing notable growth driven by the surging demand for precision grooming tools among style-conscious consumers. The U.S. and Canada are experiencing increased adoption of eyebrow and beard shaping tools due to the popularity of DIY grooming, especially post-pandemic. Retailers like Walmart and Target have expanded their personal care aisles to include specialized grooming tools, including shaving pens.

Furthermore, the influence of social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where grooming tutorials trend regularly, has contributed to increased consumer interest. Brands such as MicroTouch and Finishing Touch have launched gender-neutral and multifunctional shaving pens, targeting broader demographics. Additionally, the surging trend of clean beauty and minimalistic grooming among urban millennials and Gen Z in North American cities supports continued market expansion, especially through online platforms like Amazon and Ulta Beauty.

The global shaving pen market size was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 1.51 billion in 2025 to reach USD 2.44 billion by 2033 , growing at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By type, the global shaving pen market is segmented into manual shaving pens and electric shaving pens.

By application, the market is categorized into eyebrow shaping, beard styling, hairline and neck detailing, body hair removal, and others.

By end user, the market is divided into men, women, and unisex.

By distribution channel, the market is classified into online retail and offline retail. North America is the highest shareholder in the global market.

In May 2025, Harry's launched its most advanced razor system, Harry's Plus, featuring a pivoting cartridge, five German-engineered blades, an aloe lubricating strip, and a sleek metal handle. Designed for optimal comfort and precision, the product marks a major innovation in men's grooming and is available exclusively on Harrys with a starter kit priced at $10.

By TypeManual Shaving PensElectric Shaving PensBy ApplicationEyebrow ShapingBeard StylingHairline & Neck DetailingBody Hair RemovalOthersBy End UserMenWomenUnisexBy Distribution ChannelOnline RetailOffline RetailBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa