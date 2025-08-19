Golden Tulip Appoints New Sales And Marketing Director
Dhaka: Golden Tulip has announced the appointment of Shamsul Arefin as Director, Sales and Marketing.
In his long career he was appointed in various different positions in Hotel Industry.
With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Shamsul Arefin brings extensive experience from key leadership roles at esteemed hotels. His deep industry knowledge and expertise in managing relationships with a diverse portfolio of clients-from multinational corporations and diplomatic missions to aviation companies and local enterprises-will be instrumental in driving the hotel's continued success.
Arefin's unique perspective, innovative ideas, and extensive experience will undoubtedly drive Golden Tulip to new heights of success, read a release.
His commitment to self-development and team building underscores his dedication to excellence and innovation.
Arefin said, "I am thrilled to join the enthusiastic and committed team at Golden Tulip Working with top-notch marketing, sales, and PR staff that specialises in each area will be exciting for me."
-B
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment