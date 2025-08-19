Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Golden Tulip Appoints New Sales And Marketing Director


2025-08-19 03:18:24
(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Golden Tulip has announced the appointment of Shamsul Arefin as Director, Sales and Marketing.

In his long career he was appointed in various different positions in Hotel Industry.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Shamsul Arefin brings extensive experience from key leadership roles at esteemed hotels. His deep industry knowledge and expertise in managing relationships with a diverse portfolio of clients-from multinational corporations and diplomatic missions to aviation companies and local enterprises-will be instrumental in driving the hotel's continued success.

Arefin's unique perspective, innovative ideas, and extensive experience will undoubtedly drive Golden Tulip to new heights of success, read a release.

His commitment to self-development and team building underscores his dedication to excellence and innovation.

Arefin said, "I am thrilled to join the enthusiastic and committed team at Golden Tulip Working with top-notch marketing, sales, and PR staff that specialises in each area will be exciting for me."

