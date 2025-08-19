EAM Jaishankar Embarks On 3-Day Visit To Russia
The visit comes against the backdrop of strains in India's ties with the US following President Donald Trump doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 per cent that included an additional penalty of 25 per cent for purchasing Russian crude oil.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), announcing Jaishankar's trip, said he will co-chair the 26th Session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation to be held on Wednesday.
Jaishankar and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov are also expected to discuss the latest initiatives by the Trump administration to bring peace to Ukraine.
During the visit, the external affairs minister will review the bilateral agenda and share perspective on regional and global issues with the Russian foreign minister, the MEA said in a brief statement.Read Also Russia Eyes Long-Term Economic Ties With India, Others: Putin Putin Speaks To PM Modi; Says Perpetrators Of Pahalgam Attack Must Be Brought To Justice
“The visit aims to further strengthen the longstanding and time-tested India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic partnership,” it added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment