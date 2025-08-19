New Safetyculture Integration Gives Businesses A Secure Way To Reward Safer Behaviors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) eGifter Rewards equips SafetyCulture users to deliver secure, trackable gift card rewards-reducing risks, improving oversight, and streamlining program management

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGifterTM, a leading gift card technology company, today announced the launch of the eGifter Rewards TM integration with SafetyCulture , a global improvement operating system used by millions of frontline workers. Now users have a fast, secure way to recognize safe behaviors-like completing inspections, reporting near misses, or finishing training-in real time, with meaningful rewards.

Unlike ad hoc gift card purchases, which can create security risks and offer no oversight, eGifter Rewards provides a centralized, fraud-resistant solution with real-time reporting, budgeting tools, and delivery to recipients in their preferred brand, currency, and language. When integrated with SafetyCulture, the process is automated and controlled.

“Gift cards are a flexible reward, which is why they resonate across different teams, roles, and industries,” said Tracey Klein, SVP at eGifter.“Using eGifter Rewards integrated with SafetyCulture will ensure rewards are delivered with impact, while giving businesses the oversight and accountability they need.”

Klein's point underscores the value of pairing employee-preferred rewards with operational control, and it's a balance SafetyCulture aims to deliver to its customers.

“We are excited to partner with eGifter to reward users who complete safety tasks, drive higher standards and identify improvement opportunities while driving engagement and reinforcing safe habits,” said Austin Turner, Principal Product Manager at SafetyCulture.“Integrating eGifter Rewards gives our users a way to easily deliver recognition that resonates with employees.”

Try It, Track It, Scale It

With no minimums, commitments, or fees, eGifter Rewards gives SafetyCulture customers a risk-free way to get started-confident that once they experience its security, flexibility, and simplicity, they'll see the value in continuing to reward employees this way. eGifter expects more platforms, portals, and partners to follow SafetyCulture's lead in adding seamless, secure digital rewards to their platforms.

About eGifter

Founded in 2011, eGifter is a leading gift card technology company powering secure, scalable solutions for consumers, merchants, and businesses. The eGifter ecosystem includes eGifter.com for consumer gift card purchases; eGifter Rewards TM a full-featured platform for enterprise rewards and incentives; Rewards Express TM a self-serve option for small business and impromptu rewards; and eGifter Merchants TM, enabling brands to build and manage gift card programs with white-label storefronts, B2B tools, appeasement solutions, and global payments.

Contact:

Shelley Hunter

...