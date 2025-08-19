Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Appointing Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan As KISR Director

Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Appointing Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan As KISR Director


2025-08-19 03:15:55
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed on Tuesday a decree appointing Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan as Director General of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) with the rank of undersecretary.
According to the decree, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jallal is to execute the decree upon its publication in the official gazette. (end)
sar


MENAFN19082025000071011013ID1109945795

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search