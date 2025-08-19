403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Amir Signs Decree Appointing Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan As KISR Director
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed on Tuesday a decree appointing Dr. Faisal Al-Humaidan as Director General of the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) with the rank of undersecretary.
According to the decree, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jallal is to execute the decree upon its publication in the official gazette. (end)
sar
