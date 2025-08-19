Heavy Rain Forecast For Parts Of West Bengal Till Weekend
According to the weather office, the low-pressure system formed in the sea has turned into a deep depression. It entered the land near Gopalpur in Odisha on Tuesday morning.
Although the system will not have a special impact on West Bengal, there is a possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rain in most districts of South Bengal this week.
An official at the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata's Alipore said that the monsoon axis is currently extending over the deep depression of Odisha along Nalia, Bhopal, Betul and Raipur to the east-central Bay of Bengal.
"The deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal has entered the land near Gopalpur. At present, it is located near South Odisha and Chhattisgarh. It will gradually lose strength and turn into a distinct depression. However, due to this, the sea will remain rough off the Odisha coast for the next few days. As a result, fishermen along the coast of South Bengal and Odisha adjacent to the north Bay of Bengal have been advised not to venture into the deep sea till Friday," said the official.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, thunderstorms may occur in Kolkata and the districts of Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Bankura. The same alert has been issued for Murshidabad district on Wednesday.
"Heavy rain will start from Thursday. On that day, heavy rain is likely to occur in the South 24 Parganas district. On Friday, heavy rain may occur in North 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, East Burdwan, Murshidabad and Nadia districts. The weather will remain like this until next Monday," said the met department official.
Meanwhile, thunderstorms will continue in north Bengal as well. Thunderstorms are likely in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts on Tuesday. Heavy rain is likely in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Alipurduar districts on Wednesday. Heavy rain is likely in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts on Thursday and will continue till Friday.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Kolkata on Tuesday was 26.4 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature in the city on Monday was 32 degrees Celsius.
