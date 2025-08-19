Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2 Pm Amid Oppn Protests Routine Business Conducted Briefly

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned second time till 2 p.m. on Tuesday following persistent disruptions by Opposition members, who raised slogans and displayed placards in protest.

The uproar began shortly after the House reassembled, with Krishna Prasad Tenneti in the chair informing members that the Speaker had received several notices for adjournment motions but had declined to admit any, citing procedural grounds.

This triggered immediate protests from the Opposition benches. Despite the commotion, Tenneti attempted to proceed with the day's scheduled business, including laying papers and presenting committee reports. However, members of the Opposition continued to shout slogans from the well of the House, ignoring repeated appeals for order.

The chair urged members to return to their seats and assured them that discussions would follow, but his requests were met with further sloganeering.

With the House unable to function, he adjourned proceedings till 2 p.m.

Before the adjournment, several items of parliamentary business were briefly taken up.

Ministers Krishan Pal (Ministry of Cooperation) and Nityanand Rai (Ministry of Home Affairs) laid papers on the table. Biplab Kumar Deb and Gopal Jee Thakur presented the Second Report of the Committee on Absence of Members from the Sittings of the House.

Reports from the Committee on Subordinate Legislation were tabled by Balashowry Vallabhaneni and Madhavaneni Raghunandan Rao, covering government responses to previous recommendations.

Etala Rajender submitted the Second Report of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit, addressing the eligibility of MPs for the post of Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Dr Nishikant Dubey presented five reports from the Standing Committee on Communications and IT, while Bhartruhari Mahtab laid the Twenty-sixth Report on India's economic roadmap amid global challenges.

Vijay Kumar Dubey submitted reports on DISHA Committees and renewable energy in rural areas.

Statements were made by Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Tokhan Sahu, and others on the implementation of committee recommendations.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth moved a motion for electing two members to the Central Advisory Committee for the National Cadet Corps.