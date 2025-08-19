Gas Exports Account For Over Third Of Azerbaijan's Total Exports

Azerbaijan exported 14.4 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in the period from January to July 2025, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%